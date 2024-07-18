Emmy nominations 2024: ‘Shogun’ leads, ‘The Bear’ sets record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Bear” went on a tear at Wednesday morning’s Emmy nominations with a comedy-series document 23, and “Shogun” led all nominees with 25 in a dominant 12 months throughout classes for FX.

Nominations for the “The Bear,” up for its second season wherein its rag-tag band of sandwich makers tries to create an elite restaurant, included finest comedy collection and finest actor in a comedy collection for Jeremy Allen White – each awards it received at January’s strike-delayed ceremony — together with finest actress for Ayo Edebiri, who received finest supporting actress final time round.

It was additionally boosted by a bounty of visitor performing nominations, together with Jamie Lee Curtis and Olivia Colman, two of many Oscar winners who landed nominations.

“Shogun” took full benefit of the absence of final 12 months’s high three nominees – “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Final of Us” – to dominate in drama and provides FX, with 93 general nominations, the sort of sturdy 12 months typically reserved for HBO, which even on this “off” 12 months obtained 91.

Its nominations included finest drama collection, finest actress in a drama collection for Anna Sawai and finest actor for Hiroyuki Sanada.

The present shook up the drama race when its makers mentioned in Could that regardless of reaching the top of the story of James Clavell’s novel about political machinations in early seventeenth century Japan, they’d discover making a couple of season, shifting the essential darling from the restricted collection class to the extra prestigious drama one.

“True Detective: Evening Nation” was a brilliant spot for HBO, which misplaced “Succession” to retirement and is between seasons on “The White Lotus” and “The Final of Us.”

The present, a semi-spinoff of the “True Detective” franchise, led all restricted or anthology collection nominees with 19, together with a finest actress nomination for Jodie Foster for enjoying a police chief investigating mysterious deaths within the darkness of a north Alaskan winter.

Kali Reis, who performs Foster’s investigating associate and rival on the present and is nominated for finest supporting actress in a restricted collection, joins Lily Gladstone, in the identical class for “Underneath the Bridge,” as the primary Indigenous girls to get Emmy performing nominations. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of “Reservation Canines” turns into the primary Indigenous actor to be acknowledged for lead along with his finest actor in a comedy nom.

The one earlier Indigenous performing nominee, in accordance with Selection, was August Schellenberg, who obtained an Emmy nomination in 2007 for his efficiency as Sitting Bull within the HBO TV film “Bury My Coronary heart at Wounded Knee.”

“True Detective” is predicted to vie for the most effective restricted collection Emmy with “Fargo,” which had 15 nominations and offers FX a shot at a triple crown if its favorites win drama and comedy collection.

Netflix has its personal pair of contenders within the class. “Child Reindeer” grew to become a minor cultural phenomenon and Emmy upstart in current months. It obtained 11 nominations, together with finest actor for star and creator Richard Gadd. “Ripley,” a black-and-white retelling of Patricia Highsmith’s novel “The Proficient Mr. Ripley,” obtained 13 nominations together with performing nods for Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning. The exhibits alongside dozens of acknowledgements in craft and comedy particular classes, helped Netflix lead all retailers with 107 nominations.

Foster was one other of the Academy Award winners to get Emmy nods, together with fellow a number of Oscar winner Meryl Streep, up for finest supporting actress in a comedy for “Solely Murders within the Constructing;” reigning finest supporting actor winner Robert Downey Jr., up for finest supporting actor in a restricted collection for enjoying a number of characters in “The Sympathizer;” and Gary Oldman, up for finest actor in a drama collection for “Sluggish Horses.”

“Solely Murders,” a perennial Emmy nominee for Hulu with few wins, outdid itself this 12 months with 21, behind solely “Shogun” and “The Bear.” Leads Steve Martin and Martin Quick have been nominated for finest actor, and, in her first Emmy nomination as a performer, Selena Gomez obtained a nod for finest actress.

Outdated Emmy favorites additionally returned. Jon Hamm, who had one Emmy from 16 earlier nominations, most of them for “Mad Males,” obtained two nominations, one for actor in a restricted or anthology collection for “Fargo” and one other for supporting actor in a drama for “The Morning Present.” His “Morning Present” castmate Jennifer Aniston is taken into account by many the favourite to win the most effective drama actress Emmy to go along with the comedy actress trophy she received for “Pals.”

And 4-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub has a shot at his fifth for reprising his position as Adrian Monk in “Mr. Monk’s Final Case: A Monk Film.”

Former “Saturday Evening Reside” and “Bridesmaids” co-stars Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph every landed finest actress in a comedy noms for Apple TV+ exhibits about rich girls: Wiig for “Palm Royale” and Rudolph for “Loot.” Every additionally have been nominated for his or her returns to host “SNL.”

Getting again to its conventional schedule, the present might be held Sept. 15 on the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and air on ABC.

This picture launched by Netflix exhibits Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales, in a scene from “The Crown.” (Keith Bernstein/Netflix by way of AP)

This picture launched by FX exhibits Eita Okuno as Saeki Nobutatsu, from left, Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko, Hiromoto Ida as Kiyama Ukon Sadanaga in a scene from “Shogun.” (Katie Yu/FX by way of AP)

Many still-airing exhibits didn’t fall into this 12 months’s eligibility window of June 2023 by Could 2024, whether or not due to streaming and elite cable calendar quirks or the strikes – together with “Home of the Dragon,” “Bridgerton,” “Yellowjackets” and “Severance.”

And, as occurred final 12 months, “The Bear” has had a whole new season drop after the one which it’s nominated for on Hulu, the FX streaming associate that was a significant driver of viewers and voters for its exhibits.

“The Crown” with 19 nominations and “Hacks” with 16 every make triumphant returns to the Emmys after their very own years off. Every had particularly acclaimed seasons.

Elizabeth Debicki is taken into account the closest factor in these Emmys to a lock to win finest supporting actress in a drama for enjoying Princess Diana within the final days earlier than her loss of life within the sixth and last season of “The Crown.”

And Jean Sensible will vie with Edebiri for finest actress in a comedy for the third season of “Hacks,” wherein her comic Deborah Vance tries to land a late-night present.

Quinta Brunson additionally was nominated within the class. ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” which she additionally created, stays a driver of Emmy range with one other slate of Black performing nominees, together with Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams. And it stays the lone brilliant spot within the main classes for exhibits from conventional broadcast networks.

Ralph and fellow Emmy winner Tony Hale introduced the nominations Wednesday morning.

AP Leisure Author Jonathan Landrum Jr. contributed.

This story has been corrected to indicate that Netflix was the main outlet with 107 nominations, not FX with 93.

For extra protection on this 12 months’s Emmy Awards and up to date tv exhibits, go to: https://apnews.com/hub/tv