Emma Roberts Is Engaged! Who Is Her Fiance, Cody John?

Emma Roberts is now an engaged lady!

On July 16, 33-year-old star proudly introduced her engagement information on Instagram. She shared a selfie with fiancé Cody John displaying the 2 smiling and embracing. The actor’s sparkly engagement ring stood out within the snap.

“Placing this right here earlier than my mother tells everybody,” she playfully wrote within the caption and added a coronary heart emoji.

Celeb pals congratulated Roberts and John, who can be an actor, within the feedback.

Singer and actor Aly Michalka mentioned, “Hahahaha oh man do I relate to this. Congrats Em!!!”

Lea Michele, who previously shared the display with Roberts within the present “Scream Queens,” wrote, “Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So blissful for you babe!!!” with a heart-eye emoji and pink coronary heart.

Nina Dobrev and Ashley Tisdale additionally posted their congratulations.

Roberts and John turned Instagram official in August 2022 however have addressed their relationship on social media or in interviews sparingly.

Their engagement comes just a few days after the “House Cadet” star supplied a uncommon glimpse into their date nights when talking to Individuals.

When requested in regards to the final time she cried, Roberts informed the publication, “I watched the film ‘The Iron Claw’ with my boyfriend, and the 2 of us had been sobbing.”

She added, “It was only a catastrophe of crying after which laughing at one another for crying, which made us cry even tougher.”

Learn on to study extra about Roberts and John’s romance, under.

They posted about one another for the primary time in 2022

The “American Horror Story: Delicate” star began relationship John — who has appeared on exhibits like “The Rookie” and “NCIS” — in 2022 after splitting from former companion Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares 3-year-old son Rhodes.

John posted a photograph of Roberts on Instagram for the primary time in August 2022. He uploaded a romantic black-and-white snap of them sharing a kiss whereas having fun with a day on the water. His put up additionally included two foolish pictures he took of Roberts with pals.

“Candy candy,” he merely captioned the slideshow.

Just a few months later, Roberts uploaded a photograph taken from behind of her holding John’s hand, seemingly on the set of her newest film “House Cadet.” She tagged him within the put up and mentioned “#2022 I beloved you ❤️ blissful new yr hotties!”

They’ve revealed their nicknames for one another

Whereas posting birthday messages, Roberts and John appeared to disclose their nicknames for one another.

“Pleased birthday sheesh,” John informed Roberts in a photograph posted for her February birthday.

The following month, she returned the sentiment, sharing an image of them driving in a helicopter collectively and one other of them sweetly embracing. “Pleased birthday sheesh,” she mentioned with a purple coronary heart.

What has Emma Roberts mentioned about her previous relationships?

Roberts was beforehand engaged to actor Evan Peters and had a toddler with actor Garrett Hedlund in 2019.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in Might 2019, Roberts defined why she avoids commenting on her love life.

“I by no means need to discuss relationships I’m in or which might be ending or have ended,” she mentioned on the time. “It’s onerous sufficient to be with somebody by your self, not to mention with an viewers. Rising up is difficult. Generally it makes me unhappy that I can’t have a non-public second.”

She continued, “Due to Twitter and Instagram, there’s an entire different factor the place all people can touch upon what you’re doing and nobody is aware of the true story. That’s onerous.”

Nonetheless, she briefly opened up about John and her previous relationships whereas talking to Flaunt in July 2024. In accordance with the outlet, her “unnamed beau” was on set through the sit-down.

She informed Flaunt that her boyfriend was not “on-line.”

“If you wish to ship a woman loopy, don’t have Instagram,” she mentioned.

Talking about her exes, she mentioned, “Someday the veil was lifted and I didn’t need to date actors anymore.”

She added, “It’s onerous, I feel, for 2 actors to be collectively. I’m attempting to suppose if I’ve seen it executed efficiently. Additionally, the actors I’ve been with border on technique actors, and that’s one thing that I feel is extraordinarily tough to be in a relationship with — a minimum of for me, particularly the characters that they had been taking part in.”

Whereas she expressed the challenges of two actors relationship, John is an actor with IMdB credit relationship again to 2018.