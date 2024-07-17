Emma Roberts’ Classy Engagement Ring Is Estimated to Be Worth $110K

Emma Roberts’ ring assortment received upgraded following her engagement with boyfriend Cody John.

Roberts, 33, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, to point out off the sparkler she received after John popped the query. Her ring featured a 3.5-carat sensible lower diamond set in a yellow gold band. Jeweler Laura Taylor, who focuses on engagement and marriage ceremony rings at Lorel Diamonds, estimated the ring to price $110,000.

“Primarily based on the photographs shared, the diamond seems to be of wonderful high quality, presumably VVS1 readability, which suggests it has minimal imperfections,” Taylor advised Us Weekly. “The yellow gold band enhances the diamond completely, including a contact of heat and class. Given the standard and measurement of the diamond and the selection of yellow gold for the band, I’d estimate it to be price round $110,000.” UK retailer Steven Stone additionally advised Us he estimated the ring to be price $140,000.

Taylor continued, sharing that the ring might presumably be “classic” due to Roberts’ “love for classic items and antiques.”

Associated: Emma Roberts and Cody John’s Full Relationship Timeline

Emma Roberts and Cody John have been packing on the PDA since their first social media put up as a pair. “Candy candy,” John captioned an August 2022 Instagram put up of him kissing the Holidate star on a ship. The intimate snap got here lower than a yr after Us Weekly confirmed Roberts’ cut up from Garrett Hedlund […]

Whereas sharing the information of her engagement, Roberts rocked a pastel pink frock that includes puffy sleeves. She paired the piece with delicate glam together with pink lips and rosy cheeks. Her blonde hair was parted down the center and worn straightened.

John, for his half, opted for a blue button-down prime and dainty necklace. The duo, who’ve been collectively for 2 years, cuddled up and smiled within the snap.

“Placing this right here earlier than my mother tells everybody ❤️,” Roberts captioned the put up.

Thank You! You may have efficiently subscribed.

Movie star mates have been fast to congratulate the actress within the feedback part. “Congratulations!!!! 🍾💕🥹,” AnnaSophia Robb gushed, as Nina Dobrev added, “CONGRATS!!!!”

Associated: Emma Roberts’ Relationship Historical past: A Timeline of Her Well-known Exes and Flings

By no means unfabulous! From Alex Pettyfer to Chord Overstreet to Evan Peters, Emma Roberts’ love life has made headlines since her teen years. The Scream Queens alum sparked romance rumors with Peters after they met on the set of Grownup World in 2012. Whereas viewers watched the duo work collectively in quite a few seasons of American Horror Story, […]

Ashley Tisdale, Lindsay Lohan, Lea Michele, Julianne Hough, Nicky Hilton and extra additionally despatched candy messages.

Roberts and John started courting in August 2022 following her cut up from Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares son Rhodes, earlier that yr.