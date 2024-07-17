Emma Roberts announces Cody John engagement (before mom can)

Emma Roberts is engaged to boyfriend Cody John, making the announcement social-media official to facetiously beat her mom to the punch.

“placing this right here earlier than my mother tells everybody,” Roberts wrote Tuesday in an Instagram publish that featured a picture of her and her new fiance smiling outdoor whereas she reveals off her engagement ring.

The “American Horror Story” and “Scream Queens” star, 33, gave the impression to be referring to her mom Kelly Cunningham‘s February 2023 publish that served as the general public debut of Roberts’ 3-year-old son together with her ex, actor-musician Garrett Hedlund.

“When your mother posts your sons face with out asking however you’re keen on them each so no matter,” the “Area Cadet” star and producer wrote on Instagram tales in February, reposting the picture.

Cunningham noticed her daughter’s engagement publish Tuesday and raised her an Instagram story with a word of “Congratulations!” and several other emoji tagged onto it.

A Roberts consultant had no additional remark Tuesday, and a consultant for John didn’t instantly reply to The Occasions’ request for remark.

The “Unfabulous” alum and John confirmed their romance in August 2022 with a photograph on his Instagram grid that confirmed them sharing a kiss. Roberts and the “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” actor debuted on her grid the next New Yr’s Eve.

Final week, the “Madame Net” actor’s father, Eric Roberts, additionally made headlines after he talked about his daughter and well-known youthful sister — Oscar winner Julia Roberts — in a “Nonetheless Right here Hollywood” podcast interview.

“I like my sister, however I can’t speak about her. She don’t need to speak about it,” the “Darkish Knight” actor stated. “And in addition, my daughter informed me to not speak about her, however I stumble and do. I’m not supposed to speak about both of them, however I do.”

The doting dad went on to gush about his little lady.

“I’m in love with my daughter’s work lately. Like, I can’t consider how nice she’s change into. I’m so happy with her I can’t see straight,” he added. “Since her efficiency in ‘Possibly I Do’ till proper now, she overwhelms me with satisfaction and simply, ‘Oh my God, right here she goes once more!’ And I’m simply so blissful to be her dad as a result of she’s kicking ass, and I’m so proud.”

His interview was recorded in April however made the rounds shortly after Roberts shared that the “nepo child” label has not served her professionally in the way in which most individuals suppose. By the way, Roberts was overlooked of New York journal’s explosive December 2022 nepo-baby characteristic, which she described as “an inexpensive shot” that was a “viral hating-on-people factor.”

“I’ve misplaced extra jobs than I’ve gained from being within the enterprise,” she lately informed Flaunt. “Individuals have opinions, and generally perhaps they’re not good opinions of individuals in your loved ones. I’ve by no means gotten a job due to it, I do know I undoubtedly have misplaced a few jobs due to it.”

Her fiance seemingly made an look in that interview however was referred to solely as “Unnamed Beau,” one who inquired off digital camera if Roberts would be part of him for yoga. The outlet stated she referred to him as “leisure industry-adjacent” and never an actor, regardless of having a number of appearing credit to his identify.

“Sooner or later the veil was lifted and I didn’t need to date actors anymore,” Roberts stated. “It’s arduous, I believe, for 2 actors to be collectively. I’m attempting to suppose if I’ve seen it executed efficiently. Additionally, the actors I’ve been with border on Methodology actors, and that’s one thing that I believe is extraordinarily troublesome to be in a relationship with — at the very least for me, particularly the characters that they had been enjoying.”

Roberts was beforehand engaged to her “American Horror Story” co-star Evan Peters, whom she cut up with in 2019 after relationship on and off for seven years. She and Hedlund cut up in 2021 after relationship for about three years.