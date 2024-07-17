Emma Roberts and Cody John: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Emma Roberts and Cody John have been packing on the PDA since their first social media submit as a pair.

“Candy candy,” John captioned an August 2022 Instagram submit of him kissing the Holidate star on a ship. The intimate snap got here lower than a yr after Us Weekly confirmed Roberts’ cut up from Garrett Hedlund in February 2022. (The exes — who started courting in March 2019 — remained amicable as coparents to their son Rhodes, born in December 2020.)

As for Roberts and John, the pair have been noticed out and about collectively a number of occasions since turning into Instagram official. Roberts has beforehand been candid concerning the challenges of courting as a public determine and wanting to maintain her love life personal.

“I by no means wish to discuss relationships I’m in or which can be ending or have ended. It’s arduous sufficient to be with somebody by your self, not to mention with an viewers,” she advised Cosmopolitan in Might 2019, two months after she and Hedlund had been noticed collectively for the primary time. “Rising up is tough. Typically it makes me unhappy that I can’t have a personal second. Due to Twitter and Instagram, there’s a complete different aspect the place all people can touch upon what you’re doing, and nobody is aware of the true story. That’s arduous. … I do know what’s true, and I do know what occurred in my very own life, and so do the folks that love me and who I really like.”

Scroll via for a timeline of Roberts and John’s romance: