Emma Raducanu powers past Maria Sakkari to reach Wimbledon last 16 | Wimbledon 2024

Historical past doesn’t repeat itself, but it surely typically rhymes. And for Emma Raducanu, this 12 months’s Wimbledon is more and more carrying echoes of the best second of her younger life.

Over the previous few days the draw has opened up for the 21-year-old Briton just like the Purple Sea earlier than Moses – simply because it did when she gained the US Open as a 1,000-1 outsider in 2021. Extremely she is just not scheduled to satisfy one other seed till subsequent Thursday’s semi-finals. On Friday, Raducanu additionally discovered Maria Sakkari barring her path – simply as she did in New York. And as soon as once more she blasted her out of sight. The Greek was the ninth seed right here however had no reply as Raducanu gave a show of counterpunching to make Floyd Mayweather purr earlier than profitable 6-2, 6-3 in 91 minutes.

An omen? Why not? For this was staggering stuff – particularly provided that Raducanu has largely been within the tennis wilderness since her beautiful grand slam success three years in the past. “At present was actually up there with essentially the most enjoyable I’ve had on a tennis courtroom,” she stated afterwards. “I actually loved each single second.

“I used to be telling myself you don’t know what number of instances you’ll get the prospect in your life to play in entrance of a full Centre Court docket, so I’m actually grateful for the assist.”

Raducanu’s reward is a last-16 match in opposition to the qualifier Lulu Solar, the world No 123 from New Zealand. Win that and she’s going to face both Donna Vekic, the world No 37, or Paula Badosa, presently ranked 93rd after main damage troubles. No match at Wimbledon is simple. However some are more easy than others.

In the meantime, two statistics advised the story of Friday’s match. Sakkari had seven break factors and didn’t take one, whereas Raducanu had 9 and was profitable 5 instances.

The opposite staggering quantity? Sakkari hit 31 unforced errors whereas Raducanu had 13. That proved to be the important thing to the match. Sakkari had the larger forehand however Raducanu absorbed the blows, made her opponent play further photographs and induced quite a few errors. And repeatedly when the strain was highest, Raducanu’s resolve solely hardened.

“I’m most happy with how targeted and decided I used to be in each single level, in each single second,” she stated. “Maria is a top-10 opponent. In a approach I got here in with a free swing. However she is so powerful, she has superb weapons. I knew I needed to battle. You simply need to play each level prefer it may very well be your final, to not be dramatic.”

Emma Raducanu’s resurgence after type and health points has been exceptional. {Photograph}: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Watching Raducanu play, it appeared extraordinary that it was barely two months in the past she stated she was “mentally and emotionally” exhausted after shedding to the world No 82 María Lourdes Carlé in Madrid. Or that she missed the French Open. Or that since her success in New York, she has flailed across the circuit, and struggled with wrist and ankle accidents. Right here she was sensational.

Raducanu had been saved ready by the four-hour epic between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe, and Centre Court docket was solely half full when the match bought underneath approach. But it surely didn’t appear to hassle her as she broke instantly.

Sakkari is called a nervy participant and it confirmed as she blew a 40-15 lead within the opening recreation with a collection of errors and a double fault. Historical past then repeated itself within the second recreation as Sakkari went 15-40 up on Raducanu’s serve, solely to throw it away once more.

Raducanu was enjoying so sweetly it was a shock to see her miss a straightforward overhead to interrupt once more at 3-1. But it surely didn’t matter. A superb topspin lob helped her go 5-2 up and the primary set was sealed in 44 minutes The No 9 seed was persevering with to assault however Raducanu saved making her play one further ball repeatedly – a lot to Sakkari’s frustration.

After shedding her serve to go down 2-1 within the second set, Sakkari bought a rare piece of luck as a defensive shot landed on the web twine and flobbed over the online in her favour. However Raducanu didn’t flinch. She gained the following two factors to maneuver 3-1 up.

The match then went on serve till Raducanu was 5-3 up within the second set. Sakkari was capable of save two match factors, however on the third a closing error proved decisive.

The bonfire of seeds in her quarter – together with the pre-tournament favorite Aryna Sabalenka, Ekaterina ­Alexandrova, Zheng Qinwen and Mirra Andreeva on the primary day – continued on Friday with Daria Kasatkina and Dayana Yastremska additionally going out.

Subsequent Raducanu will play Solar, who turned the primary New Zealander in 13 years to defeat a top-100 participant in a singles match when she beat the world No 8 Zheng on Monday. However dealing with Raducanu in entrance of an more and more expectant Centre Court docket shall be one other matter solely.