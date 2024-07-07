Emma Raducanu knocked out of Wimbledon by Lulu Sun after slipping on Centre Court

Emma Raducanu is out of Wimbledon after being hampered by damage within the deciding set of her fourth-round match towards New Zealand qualifier Lulu Solar.

The British wildcard, 21, misplaced 6-2 5-7 6-2 in a dramatic contest on Centre Courtroom.

Raducanu had levelled the match and regained some confidence after a shocking efficiency from an impressed Solar.

Then Raducanu slipped on the baseline within the first sport of the third set.

The 2021 US Open champion stayed down on the grass and shook her head earlier than getting again to her ft.

The sport was stopped at 15-30 on Raducanu’s serve and he or she obtained remedy – on her leg and again – whereas laid out on the courtroom.

“I have been managing a stiff again since yesterday. I used to be feeling it through the match,” Raducanu stated.

“I believe particularly on serve, it was affecting me a bit.”

A roar of encouragement greeted Raducanu when it grew to become clear she would keep on.

Nevertheless, she gingerly misplaced serve instantly and couldn’t get well the break.

Her motion throughout factors improved, regardless of clasping her again between video games, however she was damaged once more for 5-2 and couldn’t take both of two break factors earlier than Solar served out on her second match level.

It means the world quantity 135 missed out on reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the primary time in her profession, whereas there aren’t any British gamers left within the singles attracts on the All England Membership.

“It was a troublesome match. I believe Lulu performed actually good tennis,” added Raducanu.

“I gave my greatest, I fought actually laborious. Her tennis was higher and he or she deserved the win.”