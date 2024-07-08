Emma Navarro has defeated Coco Gauff in a Wimbledon upset : NPR

toggle caption Alberto Pezzali/AP/AP

American participant Emma Navarro upset No. 2 seed Coco Gauff at Wimbledon, the newest in a string of exits by top-seeded girls on the event.

Navarro received 6-4, 6-3 Sunday, the fourth spherical of the event, making it her first time making it to the quarterfinals in one of many Grand Slam contests, which additionally embody the U.S. Open, French Open and Australian Open.

Navarro is seeded nineteenth within the event.

“I don’t have a ton of phrases, however simply actually grateful to be out right here on Centre Court docket, at a event with a lot historical past and custom that so many legends have performed on earlier than me,” she mentioned post-match. “It’s an actual honor.”

Navarro mentioned she and Gauff had been each making an attempt to impair the opposite’s forehand stroke throughout the match.

“I like matches like that the place it feels prefer it’s not only a hitting or putting competitors,” she mentioned. “There’s technique concerned and it seems like a chess match or one thing, in order that was actually pleasurable for me.”

Gauff has been knocked out of Wimbledon within the fourth spherical in every of her appearances, together with in 2021 and 2019, at age 15.

Navarro additionally defeated Naomi Osaka within the second spherical and can play Italy’s Jasmine Paolini within the subsequent spherical.

Gauff was the newest top-seeded girl to depart Wimbledon. Over the weekend, No. 1-seeded Iga Swiatek misplaced, whereas the reigning Wimbledon champion, Markéta Vondroušová, misplaced final week.