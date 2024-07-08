Emma Navarro: After stunning Coco Gauff at Wimbledon, the US has a new tennis star





The US already boasts a promising roster of younger tennis stars however there’s a new identify on the scene.

Emma Navarro is rapidly establishing herself as a pressure to be reckoned with on the senior tour, with the 23-year-old reaching the quarterfinals at this yr’s Wimbledon.

As if to underline her credentials, Navarro beat reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff in straight units – 6-4 6-3 – within the fourth spherical on Sunday to proceed her greatest run at a grand slam.

“I don’t have a ton of phrases however simply actually grateful to be out right here on Heart Court docket at a event with a lot historical past and custom, that so many legends have performed on earlier than me,” Navarro mentioned throughout her post-match interview after beating Gauff.

“It’s an actual honor. I can’t wait to play once more.”

Navarro’s type at this yr’s Wimbledon follows what has already been a powerful season for the teen.

The American reached the third spherical of the Australian Open earlier this yr, earlier than progressing to the fourth spherical on the French Open.

Based on the WTA, she has gained 33 tour-level matches in 2024, greater than twice as many as she gained final yr, whereas $1,074,546 of her $1,847,241 in profession prize cash has been gained in 2024 alone.

She claimed her first WTA title on the Hobart Worldwide in January and has risen from 149th on this planet firstly of final season to her present place as world No. 17,

“I feel that mindset has undoubtedly helped me simply not to have a look at a day like at the moment as any completely different than another match,” she mentioned, per WTA, explaining her rise after reaching the quarterfinals.

“I feel simply having the ability to have a look at particular person matches for what they’re and never make them something higher than that.”

Whereas her rise via the ranks has been fast, it maybe shouldn’t come as a shock.

Navarro loved a profitable school profession at Virginia, turning into the 2021 NCAA champion in her freshman yr – a consequence which then certified her for the US Open major draw, the place she misplaced within the first spherical.

She determined to show her full consideration to skilled tennis in 2022, ending her school profession with a file of 51-3 in singles matches.

Identical to compatriot Jessica Pegula, Navarro is the daughter of a billionaire.

Her father Ben Navarro is founder and CEO of Sherman Monetary Group and is valued by Forbes as being price $1.5 billion.

He has additionally invested closely in tennis. In 2022, he paid almost $300 million to purchase the Cincinnati Open – a warmup occasion for the US Open yearly.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel earlier this season, Navarro credited her calm manner and mindset to her dad.

“He’s most likely the neatest man I do know and he’s dropped a variety of data and knowledge on my siblings and I through the years,” she mentioned.

“He’s taught me a bunch in regards to the perspective I need to take into issues, particularly on-court stuff.”

Regardless of being set to inherit a fortune, Navarro appears to be like decided to make her personal identify and has an opportunity to do precisely that at this yr’s Wimbledon.

She’s going to subsequent face Italian Jasmine Paolini on Tuesday for a spot within the semifinals.