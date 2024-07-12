Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady album a mixed bag, say critics

Guess who’s again, again once more?

Eminem’s newest album, The Dying of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), has been launched and is being met with combined evaluations by critics.

Within the US rapper’s twelfth album, his alter ego Slim Shady is killed off – the paintings reveals Shady in a physique bag, and within the music video for Tobey, Eminem takes a chainsaw to him.

Conflict referred to as the album “a combined bag” and described it as “directly an efficient piece of fan service, whereas additionally being a file that disappoints”.

“It doesn’t fairly really feel like an ending, however neither does it really feel like a continuation,” Robin Murray wrote.

“A combined, typically muddled album, it options a few of Eminem’s greatest rapping in a decade – these quick, skippy-yet-intricate flows won’t ever fail to thrill – however his pen is commonly blunted.”

Forward of the discharge, Eminem instructed followers this can be a “conceptual album” and the songs must be listened to so as.