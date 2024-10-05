Eminem’s latest music video reveals touching way he learned he’s going to be a grandpa

Greater than 20 years after Eminem rapped about babysitting for his beloved daughter Hailie Jade, the hall-of-fame lyricist goes to must put that into apply because it was revealed Thursday he’s going to be a grandpa.

The reveal got here towards the tip of the emotional music video for Eminem’s track “Non permanent” which is included on his newest album “The Demise of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).” The track itself is a letter from Eminem to Hailie Jade designed to consolation her after he dies. Though the album was launched in July, the video debuted Thursday and showcases the connection between the 2.

Footage of residence movies taken greater than 25 years in the past are intertwined with video from Hailie Jade’s marriage ceremony earlier this 12 months to her now husband Evan McClintock. The marriage footage contains the father-daughter dance and Eminem’s touching response to seeing his daughter in her marriage ceremony costume for the primary time.

Because the music video winds down Eminem is proven sitting on a porch when Hailie Jade fingers him a Detroit Lions jersey. However as a substitute of a participant’s identify on the again, it reads “Grandpa.” A shocked Eminem seems on the digital camera after which holds a sonogram, confirming his daughter is pregnant.

Information of the reveal unfold rapidly and the music video has amassed practically 5 million performs in lower than 24 hours. The Related Press reviews representatives for Eminem didn’t reply to requests for feedback, however Hailie Jade posted on Instagram with a caption “Mother & dad est. 2025.”

It was not revealed when the infant is due or if the comfortable couple is aware of the intercourse of the infant.