Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Marie Gushes About Being ‘Auntie’

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott is pregnant — and one particular particular person in her life is unable to include her pleasure about it.

Hailie’s sister Alaina Marie took to Instagram not too long ago to submit a candy message about how she will’t wait to develop into an aunt. “One of many biggest presents I’ve ever been given is having the title of being your sister. I’ve a sense being referred to as AUNTIE goes to be the one other among the finest,” she wrote.

Captioning a montage of images and video exhibiting the 2 sisters collectively as youngsters and at their respective wedding ceremony days, Alaina continued, “Daily I get up dancing saying I’m gonna be an auntie, I’m gonna be an auntie🥲 CAN NOT WAIT – child M (m for McClintock) is already so liked.”

Hailie, 28, responded to the submit: “Sobbing once more,” with a crying face and coronary heart emojis. “Love you a lot & child m is so fortunate to have you ever as an auntie.”

Alaina, 31, is the oldest of rapper Eminem’s three youngsters. She was born to Hailie’s mom Kim Scott’s twin sister, Daybreak Scott, and adopted by Eminem when she was a baby. (Their youthful sister, Stevie, 22, was additionally adopted by Eminem, however has Kim as her organic mom.)

Hailie and husband Evan McClintock introduced on Friday, October 11, that they’re anticipating a boy.

“We’re so excited,” the couple enthused throughout an episode of her “Only a Little Shady” podcast. Hailie and Evan popped a balloon showering them in blue confetti when revealing their child’s intercourse to listeners.

Eminem, 51, revealed his daughter’s being pregnant earlier this month when releasing the music video for his track “Non permanent.” The visible featured clips of Hailie rising up and supplied candy moments from her Could wedding ceremony to Evan. At one level, followers watched as she stunned the rapper together with her being pregnant information.

Hailie walked onto the deck of a home and handed Eminem a Detroit Lions soccer jersey that learn “grandpa” on the again. The musician appeared genuinely stunned as he held her sonogram as much as the digital camera.

Hailie and Evan had been collectively for eight years earlier than they tied the knot.

“Waking up a spouse this week,” she wrote on Instagram on the time, sharing images from the nuptials. “We couldn’t have requested for a greater, extra lovely weekend celebration. So so many joyful tears had been shed, laughs & smiles had been had, & a lot love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all the household & pals that traveled to assist us and be part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & spouse.”