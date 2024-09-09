Eminem to Open 2024 VMAs With Performance

Eminem is ready to open the 2024 MTV VMAs with the primary TV present efficiency from his newest album, The Demise of Slim Shady.

The rapper is nominated for eight VMAs this yr, together with video of the yr, greatest hip-hop, tune of the summer time and VMAs’ most iconic efficiency for his 2000 medley of “Actual Slim Shady” and “The Manner I Am,” which included greater than 100 look-alikes.

At the moment tied with Peter Gabriel for essentially the most VMA wins by a solo male artist in present historical past, Eminem might break that report with only one win this yr. He additionally holds the report for many wins by a rap artist with 13 VMAs and is the second most nominated artist in VMAs historical past with 67 nods, trailing solely Madonna with 71 nods.

Eminem joins a performers lineup that features Anitta (that includes Fats Joe, DJ Khaled and Tiago PZK), Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, Karol G, Lenny Kravitz, Blackpink’s Lisa, LL Cool J, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, Video Vanguard recipient Katy Perry and host Megan Thee Stallion.

Presenters embody Addison Rae, Alessandra Ambrosio, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Huge Sean, Busta Rhymes, Carson Daly, Cyndi Lauper, Damiano David (Måneskin), DANNA, DJ Khaled, Fats Joe, Taste Flav, French Montana, Halle Bailey, Jordan Chiles, Lil Nas X, Miranda Lambert, Naomi Scott, Paris Hilton, Suki Waterhouse, Thalía and Tinashe.

Taylor Swift leads the 2024 VMA nominations with 12 nods, adopted by Publish Malone with 11, Eminem with eight and Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA and Carpenter with seven every.

The awards, set to happen reside from Lengthy Island’s UBS Area on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. ET had been set for Tuesday, Sept. 10 earlier than they have been pushed again a day because of the ABC presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.