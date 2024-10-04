Eminem Reveals Hailie Jade’s Pregnancy In Music Video

Eminem has shared the candy second when his daughter Hailie Jade advised him that he’s going to be a grandfather within the emotional new music video for his tune “Non permanent.”
And the accompanying video, which was launched on Thursday, is simply as touching, with childhood movies and photographs of Hailie blended in with newer footage — together with Eminem’s first take a look at Hailie on her marriage ceremony day in Could.
Within the clip, Eminem appears to be like fully speechless as he lays eyes on his daughter in her bridal robe, along with his mouth dropping open as he takes off his sun shades and pulls her in for a hug.
He then seems to get fully choked up as he places his shades again on and covers his mouth along with his hand, shoulders trembling. In one other shot, Eminem’s face crumples as he cries whereas studying a card that Hailie had written to him.
Later within the video, Eminem is proven strolling Hailie down the aisle earlier than hugging her and her now-husband, Evan McClintock, forward of their vows.
Then it cuts to what seems to be cellphone footage of Hailie excitedly working out of a home to her dad, who’s sitting on some steps. She sits down subsequent to him as she arms over a blue jersey with “Grandpa” written on the again.
As soon as once more, Eminem appears to be like speechless, and his jaw drops open as he realizes Hailie is pregnant — rapidly displaying off the newborn scan picture to the digital camera.
Footage of Eminem resting his head on Hailie’s shoulder throughout their father-daughter dance at her marriage ceremony is then proven, spliced with extra childhood movies.
The music video ends with a clip of Eminem opening an previous card from Hailie that reads: “A daughter wants her dad all her life as a result of regardless of what number of years go by, inside my coronary heart will at all times be the little woman who loves and desires her dad.”
Hailie hardly ever opens up about her well-known dad in public, however earlier this yr, she did reveal that “Non permanent” “broke” her when she first listened to it.
Eminem shares Hailie along with his ex-wife, Kim Scott, and can also be the adoptive father to 2 extra kids: Hailie’s half-sibling Stevie, now 22, and their cousin Alaina, now 31 .
The rapper beforehand mentioned that his kids are his proudest achievement.
You possibly can watch the complete “Non permanent” music video right here!