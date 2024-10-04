Eminem Learns He’s a Grandpa in ‘Temporary’ Music Video

Eminem has dropped a brand new music video for his track “Short-term” that’s stuffed with outdated residence films, and likewise a couple of new ones, together with a clip the place the rapper learns he’s going to be a grandfather.

“Short-term,” which options Skylar Gray, is Em’s heartfelt tribute to his daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers. The clip largely consists of outdated footage of father and daughter from the late Nineties and early 2000s, simply as Eminem’s star was ascending. It’s interspersed with some more moderen clips, together with footage from Hailie’s marriage ceremony, in addition to an extremely endearing second when she presents her father a Detroit Lions jersey with “Grandpa” written on the again.

“Short-term” seems on Eminem’s most up-to-date album, The Demise of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which was launched again in July. Final month, he dropped an expanded model of the album that includes a brand new skit and three extra tracks, together with a brand new model of the track “Gasoline” and the monitor, “Kyrie and Luka,” with 2 Chainz.

Eminem began rolling out The Demise of Slim Shady earlier this yr, launching a marketing campaign centered round — because the album’s title suggests — the dying of his Slim Shady alter ego. As an example, he revealed a fake obituary for Slim within the Detroit Free Press, mourning the character’s “tortured existence.” And he additionally took a chainsaw to his alter ego on the finish of the music video for “Tobey” (which additionally featured fellow Detroit rappers Large Sean and BabyTron).

Eminem has additionally shared music movies for The Demise of Slim Shady’s lead single, “Houdini,” in addition to “Any individual Save Me,” his collaboration with Jelly Roll. Em carried out each songs on the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards as effectively.