Eminem Is The First Headliner Announced For Riyadh’s Soundstorm Festival

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Eminem has been introduced as the primary headliner for the 2024 version of MDLBEAST’s Soundstorm competition when it returns to Saudi Arabia later this 12 months.

Now in its fifth 12 months, the competition will happen in Riyadh’s Banban district from Dec. 12–14 with a lineup that additionally contains Thirty Seconds to Mars, Muse, Swiss DJ duo Adriatique German DJ Boris Brejcha, Italian DJ Marco Carola, and techno legend Richie Hawtin.

Different artists introduced for 2024 embrace Brina Knaus, Chelina Manhutu, Fleur Shore, Baloo, Anmarz, Dorar, and Vinyl Mode.

“Soundstorm, the area’s largest music competition, has efficiently made a outstanding impression on the regional and world music scene, making it an eagerly anticipated annual competition for music followers worldwide,” Ramadan Al-Haratani, CEO of MDLBEAST, mentioned in an announcement offered to Arab Information.

Tickets for the 2024 version of SoundStorm begin at 209 Saudi riyals (about $55 USD) for a three-day go with onsite parking included within the worth.