Eminem is going to be a grandpa

Eminem is taking over a brand new position in his life: grandfather.

The rapper introduced that his daughter Hailie Jade, 28, is anticipating her first little one through a brand new music video on Thursday for his tune “Non permanent,” that includes Skylar Gray.

At one level within the video, Jade – a musical artist and podcaster – is seen giving her father a blue shirt that reads “Grandpa” on the again.

Eminem, surprised, then holds a photograph of a sonogram whereas Jade smiles and laughs at her dad’s response to the information.

The music video showcases a montage of childhood residence movies of Jade and Eminem spliced with footage from her latest marriage ceremony to husband Evan McClintock.

Enimen dedicates the tune to Jade, at one level rapping lyrics that should do with the circle of life: “So Hailie Jade, I wrote this tune that can assist you address life after I’m gone.”

Shortly after the video was launched, Jade posted a sequence of pictures of herself and McClintock on her Instagram web page wanting on the sonogram, writing within the caption that their child is due subsequent yr.

Jade and McClintock have been collectively since 2016. They introduced their engagement in February 2023 and have been married since Might.

“Waking up a spouse this week,” Jade wrote on her Instagram web page on the time. “We couldn’t have requested for a greater, extra lovely weekend celebration. So so many pleased tears have been shed, laughs & smiles have been had, & a lot love was felt.”

That is the primary little one for Jade and McClintock.