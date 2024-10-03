Eminem is going to be a grandfather

Eminem killed off his alter ego Slim Shady together with his newest album, however he’s making means for a brand new nickname: Grandpa.

The rapper introduced his daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant via a touching music video that may be a tribute to their relationship. Dwelling movies courting again to 1999 and pictures of the father-daughter duo, together with movies from her Might marriage ceremony, are underscored by the emotional track “Short-term” within the video launched Thursday.

In a single clip of a current dwelling video, his daughter arms Eminem a jersey with the title “Grandpa” emblazoned on the again with the number one. She additionally arms him ultrasound pictures, and he appears shocked.

The social media influencer confirmed the information of her being pregnant hours after the video was launched Thursday, with an Instagram submit. “Mother & dad est. 2025,” she captioned the submit.

Representatives for Eminem, 51, didn’t instantly return requests for remark.

“Short-term,” from Eminem’s newest album, “The Loss of life of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),” is written as a comforting message to his daughter after he dies. “I’m watchin’ you proper now, child woman, I vow/I’ll shield you, your guardian angel,” he sings on the observe, which was launched in July.

The “Lose Your self” artist has all the time had a gentle spot for his daughter, ceaselessly mentioning her in his songs and even writing full tributes to her like “Hailie’s Tune” and “Mockingbird.”

In “Mockingbird,” a fan favourite, Eminem sings, “What Daddy all the time let you know? Straighten up, little soldier,” a lyric he calls again to in “Short-term.”

Jade is Eminem’s sole organic daughter, whom he had together with his ex-wife Kim Scott. He additionally adopted two of Scott’s daughters from earlier relationships.