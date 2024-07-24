Eminem Fans React to Bengal Joe Burrow’s Slim Shady-Inspired Haircut

NFL star Joe Burrow was bumping Eminem’s new album a lot this previous week that the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback confirmed as much as coaching camp doing his finest Slim Shady impression.

Burrow traded his golden locks for a clear buzz minimize with a bleach blond considerably lighter than his pure coloration. The LSU alum wore a pink T-shirt and floral shorts to finish his Slim Shady-inspired transformation.

“Guess who’s again,” the group captioned Tuesday’s (July 23) pictures in an homage to the rapper. Eminem followers picked up on Burrow’s new look and the pics rapidly went viral sweeping social media by storm.

“Will the true Joe Burrow please rise up,” one individual commented whereas one other added, “He watched Barbie final evening and listened to Eminem on the best way on this morning.”

Whereas The Dying of Slim Shady executed an try to kill off Em’s alter ego, followers joked that Burrow’s new look served because the resurrection. “Eminem actually killed Slim Shady, only for Joe Burrow to carry him again to life,” one individual tweeted.

Joe Burrow isn’t the one Bengals star rocking the thrill minimize for coaching camp, as extensive receiver Ja’Marr Chase minimize his signature braids for a recent begin.

Burrow and the Bengals are searching for a return to kind after lacking the playoffs final season. Whereas the Bengals don’t play Eminem’s Detroit Lions within the common season, maybe the pair of Tremendous Bowl hopefuls can hyperlink up in February and face-off at SB LIX in New Orleans.

Eminem’s The Dying of Slim Shady dethroned Taylor Swift’s three-month reign atop the Billboard 200, with Em’s album incomes 281,000 whole album-equivalent items within the first week to present Slim his tenth chart topper.

Discover extra reactions to Burrow’s Slim Shady look beneath.

