Eminem’s twelfth studio album, “The Dying of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, unseating Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Division” after 12 weeks.

In its first week, “The Tortured Poets Division” hit 891.34 million album streams stateside, in line with Luminate, the most important streaming week for an album in historical past.

Swift’s album debuted at No. 1 in April and held the highest spot for 3 months. She is the one girl to have performed so; Swift beat the earlier report held by Whitney Houston’s 1987 album, “Whitney.” It spent its first 11 weeks at No. 1.

“The Tortured Poets Division” tied Morgan Wallen’s 2023 album “One Factor at a Time,” which additionally debuted at No. 1 and stayed there for 12 consecutive weeks. (It could later remerge on the high spot, spending 19 weeks whole at No. 1.)

The one album to outperform them is Stevie Surprise’s 1976 masterpiece, “Songs within the Key of Life.” It spent 13 weeks at No. 1 after debuting within the high spot; 14 weeks there in whole.

“The Dying of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)” is Eminem’s eleventh No. 1 album. “The Tortured Poets Division” dropped to No. 4 because of this. Within the second slot is Ok-pop boy band ENHYPHEN’s “ROMANCE:UNTOLD” and irreverent nation Zach Bryan’s “The Nice American Bar Scene” is at No. 3.