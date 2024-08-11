Emily Ratajkowski Spotted With Shaboozey at Z100 Summer Bash

Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey proceed to gas relationship rumors with their newest outing.

Ratajkowski, 33, was noticed chatting with Shaboozey (actual identify Collins Obinna Chibueze), 29, backstage on the Z100 Summer time Bash on Thursday, August 8. In keeping with Instagram footage shared by the radio station, Ratajowski and Shaboozey each wore sun shades as they chatted.

Shaboozey carried out on the New York Metropolis music pageant on Thursday whereas Ratajkowski was seen dancing within the crowd through the set.

Neither Ratajkowski nor Shaboozey have publicly addressed their connection as a number of shops not too long ago reported that they’re casually attending to know one another.

Ratajkowski has been single since 2023. She was beforehand married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares son Sylvester, between 2018 and 2022.

“I didn’t have the braveness to depart for a very long time. I used to be actually, actually sad,” the actress recalled throughout a March 2023 episode of the “Going Psychological With Eileen Kelly” podcast. “I used to be, like, 100 kilos and I had simply had a child. I obtained actually skinny ’trigger I used to be not OK. I attempted to take antidepressants. I used to be positive that one thing was incorrect with me. I believe a lot of what I discovered popping out of that relationship is to belief your instincts. Gaslighting is an actual factor.”

Bear-McClard, 37, has not publicly mentioned their divorce. Ratajkowski, in the meantime, moved on with the likes of Harry Kinds and Eric André.

In April 2023, the actress detailed how her love life has modified for the reason that cut up.

“Intercourse is actual for me. Intercourse may be very enjoyable to me,” she mentioned throughout an look on the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast. “It’s, like, an outlet. It’s an expression, and I wish to have it in my life. You study a lot about folks by having intercourse with them, it’s loopy. I’ve discovered that from relationship.”

In keeping with Ratajkowski, she was in search of a accomplice who might present her a “good time” and a “good evening.”

“Proper now, it’s simply enjoyable,” she quipped of her love life. “I’m actually having fun with it. I’m attempting to dodge the cuffs [of being in a committed relationship], that’s the exhausting half. I believe quite a lot of males are very lonely and desire a relationship greater than they’ll ever say.”

Shaboozey, for his half, has additionally been candid about his previous relationships.

“Truthfully, that’s in all probability been my greatest weak spot, falling in love,” he advised MTV in June. “It slows me down.”