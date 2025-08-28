Emilie Kiser Breaks Silence on 3-Year-Old Son Trigg’s Death

NEED TO KNOW Emilie Kiser has broken her silence on social media for the first time since the death of her 3-year-old son Trigg

“I’ve spent days, weeks, months trying to find them [the right words] and also take the time I’ve needed to digest the loss of my baby,” she wrote in a post on TikTok

In the post, Kiser said she took “full accountability as Trigg’s mother”

Emilie Kiser is speaking out for the first time since the death of her son.

“Loss of this magnitude feels impossible to put into words,” the Arizona-based influencer wrote in a post on TikTok. “I’ve spent days, weeks, months trying to find them [the right words] and also take the time I’ve needed to digest the loss of my baby.”

The statement marks the first time the Arizona-based influencer has spoken out on social media since her 3-year-old son Trigg died in a drowning incident in her and her husband Brady’s backyard pool on May 12.

Brady, who was the only parent home at the time of the incident, initially said that he had lost sight of Trigg for three to five minutes before finding him in the pool, though the Chandler Police Department’s report later cited video evidence that Trigg “was in the backyard unsupervised for more than nine minutes, and in the water for about seven of those minutes.”

Trigg was hospitalized after the incident and died six days later on May 18.

“Trigg is our baby and our best friend. The light and spirit he brought into this world was bright, pure, joyful, and undeniable. We miss him every second of every day and continuing forward often feels unbearable,” Emilie wrote. “I never thought we would experience grief in this way or the pain of losing him so suddenly. It’s a pain, heartache, and void that no family should ever have to endure.”

Emilie Kiser.

Emilie Kiser/TikTok



She continued: “I take full accountability as Trigg’s mother, and I know I should have done more to protect him. One of the hardest lessons I carry is that a permanent pool fence could have saved his life, and it’s something I will never overlook again. I hope amidst this pain, Trigg’s story will help prevent other children and families from suffering the same loss.”

In the emotional message, the content creator thanked her inner circle for their continued support throughout the devastating last few months.

“We truly have the best and most supportive friends and family who have, quite literally, carried us through this and continue to do so daily,” she wrote. “The support you have given us, the unconditional love, and the way you show up is something we will never be able to repay or thank you enough for.’

“To my audience and the people who have supported us,” continued Emilie. “I cannot thank you enough for the kind messages I have received, for the outpouring of love for our family, and for the support you have brought to me in these extremely tough times.”

At the end of her message, Emilie addressed her evolving relationship with her social media platform and her plans for the future as a content creator.

Emilie Kiser, husband Brady Kiser, and their son Trigg.

Emilie Kiser/Instagram



“When I started on social media in 2021 as a new mom, my goal was to connect with other moms and find a community,” she wrote. “I now have seen through this tragedy how relationships online lack boundaries, especially in protecting children’s privacy.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She concluded the post: “Moving forward, I will be establishing more boundaries with what I share online. In the future, I hope to be in a place to share more about how I am navigating this grief, but right now, all I can say is thank you for the love, compassion, patience and space you’ve given us to grieve. I am more grateful for it than can ever be expressed.”