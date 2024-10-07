Emilie Anthonis to Replace Stan McCoy as MPA Head for Europe

Emilie Anthonis will exchange Stan McCoy as the brand new president and managing director of the Movement Image Affiliation (MPA) for the Europe, Center East and Africa (EMEA) areas, the MPA stated on Monday.

Anthonis will take over on January 1, 2025. McCoy is stepping down after main the MPA within the area for over a decade.

“I’m proud to move the baton after an thrilling decade main what’s undoubtedly the EMEA area’s most expert commerce affiliation throughout public coverage, antipiracy, and all its different fields of experience,” McCoy stated in a press release.

“I’m trying ahead to serving the MPA members on this new capability whereas persevering with the spirit of teamwork that Stan has impressed throughout all of our MPA EMEA operations,” stated Anthonis. “Europe is such a key marketplace for the MPA’s members, and so they have a really lengthy historical past of storytelling and partnerships within the area.”

Previous to becoming a member of the MPA in 2017, Anthonis served as director of authorized and public affairs on the Affiliation of Industrial Tv in Europe (ACT). Her profession additionally features a stint as in-house counsel at Viacom and work as an IP lawyer specializing in copyright and media legislation at a Brussels legislation agency.

Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the MPA, expressed confidence in Anthonis’s appointment, citing her intensive expertise within the European audiovisual sector and her repute as an advocate for the artistic business.

“Emilie is a veteran of the MPA and the European audiovisual sector, and she or he’s earned a powerful repute as a robust advocate for the artistic business, an skilled in policymaking, a revered voice in European capitals, and a pacesetter of integrity,” stated Rivkin, “[she is] able to take the reins of our operations and function an efficient voice for our business throughout this area, and I’ve full confidence in her capability to maintain advancing the MPA’s priorities, main our coverage engagements and accompanying our member studios’ partnerships with stakeholders.”

Primarily based in Brussels, Anthonis will report back to Gail MacKinnon, senioreExecutive vp of worldwide coverage & authorities affairs. In her new place, Anthonis will likely be liable for advancing the MPA’s priorities, main coverage engagements, and fostering partnerships between member studios and stakeholders all through Europe and past.

The MPA lobbies lawmakers on behalf of its member studios: Netflix, Paramount International, Sony Photos, Common Studios, Walt Disney Studios, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery.