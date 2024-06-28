Emerging Country Artist Lil’ Skinny Signs With Droptine Recordings

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Lil’ Skinny is making waves within the nation music scene with the discharge of his new single, “Whiskey Pistol,” and an thrilling new partnership with Droptine Recordings. The only drops on July fifth, marking a big milestone in his burgeoning profession.

Reflecting on his journey, Lil’ Skinny shared, “Working with Jimmy Ritchey and Jim Catino has been a dream come true. The help from Droptine to have the ability to file the music that I’ve at all times dreamed of constructing has been such a blessing. I’m excited to see the place the longer term will take us.”

Jim Catino, co-founder of Droptine Recordings alongside Jimmy Ritchey, expressed his enthusiasm about signing Lil’ Skinny, stating, “I’m very enthusiastic about working with Lil’ Skinny. He’s a tremendous expertise! Skinny is expert as a singer-songwriter, musician, and performer. I’m trying ahead to watching him rise as a rustic music star. And it’s an added bonus to have the ability to do it alongside my longtime buddy Jimmy Ritchey.”

Lil’ Skinny, who began his skilled music journey at a younger age, is rapidly changing into a notable identify within the nation rock scene. A graduate of Ouachita Baptist College with a level in Music Enterprise, he has already achieved a number of vital milestones. Notably, he reached the highest 40 in Season 19 of American Idol and lent his vocals to Dolly Parton’s Rockstar file. Over the previous few years, he has additionally opened for famend artists like The Metal Woods and Randy Houser and collaborated with business icons equivalent to Zac Brown.

With the momentum of his new single and the backing of Droptine Recordings, Lil’ Skinny is poised to affect the nation music scene considerably.