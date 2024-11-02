‘Embarrassing’ loss to Jets a ‘wake-up call’ for Texans

Behind an offensive line that has gotten him battered, Stroud is starting to indicate cracks. The second-year quarterback fumbled within the first quarter in scoring place, missed a number of throws he often makes — together with one that ought to have gone for a simple landing late — and took a whopping eight sacks. Along with the eight sacks, Stroud was pressured on 46.7% of his go makes an attempt, per Subsequent Gen Stats.

“I am undecided what’s occurring up entrance,” coach DeMeco Ryans mentioned. “We’ll watch the movie and see what it’s, however clearly you quit eight sacks, and each dropback or go state of affairs seems to be like we’re in scramble mode, so it is simply not adequate once we cannot function on time, and we have got to get that mounted. Any time you get sacked that many instances, it is not adequate. We do not need our quarterback getting hit, as many hits as he took. It isn’t adequate. We have to regulate. We have to vary issues transferring ahead.”

Stroud completed 11-of-30 passing (36.7%) for 191 yards and a 59.2 passer score.

Taking hit after hit after hit after hit after hit after hit after hit after hit after hit after hit, has lastly bought to Stroud. It has been constructing over the weeks — you would see indicators of it Sunday in opposition to Houston. However with out Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs to win on the surface, Thursday was an ideal storm of unhealthy. It is to the purpose that the quarterback expects to get hit each time he drops again. That is no technique to play quarterback.

As unhealthy as Thursday’s loss was, holding a multi-game division lead offers Houston (6-3) time to steer again on target. However the highway will get no simpler with a visit to face the high-powered Detroit Lions in Week 10.