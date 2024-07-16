Elon Musk says he’s moving SpaceX, X headquarters from California to Texas

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk says he’s transferring the headquarters of SpaceX and social media firm X to Texas from California.

Musk posted on X Tuesday that he plans on transferring SpaceX from Hawthorne, California to Starbase, Texas. X will transfer to Austin from San Francisco.

He known as a brand new legislation signed Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that bars faculty districts from requiring employees to inform mother and father of their baby’s gender identification change the “remaining straw.”

“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom a couple of yr in the past that legal guidelines of this nature would power households and corporations to go away California to guard their kids,” Musk wrote.

Tesla, the place Musk is CEO, moved its company headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto, California in 2021.

Musk has additionally mentioned that he has moved his residence from California to Texas, the place there is no such thing as a state private revenue tax.