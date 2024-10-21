Elon Musk offers $1 million a day to entice swing state voters

Tesla CEO and X proprietor Elon Musk, who helps Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump, gestures as he speaks about voting throughout an America PAC City Corridor in Folsom, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 17, 2024. Rachel Wisniewski | Reuters

Elon Musk mentioned Saturday that he would randomly award $1 million a day to registered voters who signal a petition for his pro-Trump political motion committee in an effort to get his followers in swing states to the polls. Talking at an America PAC occasion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Musk mentioned, “I’ve a shock for you,” including that the prize cash is accessible “day by day from now till the election.” Musk then referred to as up a person named John Dreher, who he mentioned was one of many petition signees in attendance, and handed him an enormous examine. “I feel suppose is type of enjoyable, and you already know, it looks as if a superb use of cash mainly,” mentioned the Tesla CEO, who’s value nearly $250 billion. Musk, who can also be CEO of protection contractor SpaceX and proprietor of social media platform X, launched into a talking tour in Pennsylvania to drive voter registration in his help of the Republican nominee. He referred to as the state the “linchpin” on this election. “How Pennsylvania goes I feel is how the election goes,” Musk mentioned. The deadline to signal the petition is Monday night time, which is the day Pennsylvania’s voter registration closes. The petition, posted on the America PAC web site, mentioned that to be eligible for funds, signees “have to be registered voters of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, or Wisconsin.”

Rick Hasen, a UCLA legislation professor and NBC information election legislation analyst, mentioned in a weblog put up that Musk’s initiative seems to be a violation of federal election legal guidelines, particularly one that claims an individual who “pays or provides to pay or accepts cost both for registration to vote or for voting shall be fined no more than $10,000 or imprisoned no more than 5 years, or each.” “Sure issues on this nation could be offered, and sure issues we now have determined shouldn’t be on the market,” Hasen informed CNBC in an interview. “Congress has decided you shouldn’t be capable of promote your vote to the best bidder, and we must always not have the political course of distorted by folks with essentially the most wealth who could attempt to get you to vote in a sure manner.” CNBC reached out to Musk and one among his advisors for remark, however they did not reply. In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro mentioned Musk’s plan to present cash to registered voters in his state is “deeply regarding” and “it is one thing that legislation enforcement may check out.”

Floating conspiracy theories

At pro-Trump occasions, Musk has pushed debunked voter fraud conspiracies, referred to as for deregulation, and repeatedly characterised President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Donald Trump’s rival, as replaceable “puppets.” “Nobody’s even bothering to attempt to kill Kamala, you already know, as a result of there is no level,” Musk mentioned on Saturday, repeating a line he is used prior to now that caught the eye of the key service. “I am not suggesting somebody ought to attempt to kill her, it might be pointless, however I am simply saying. I am simply making an statement.” Musk mentioned in his appearances that he views many authorities businesses and laws within the U.S. as ineffective and pointless. Trump has taken up an thought floated by Musk to create a authorities effectivity fee, and mentioned the tech magnate could be a giant a part of the fee. “We should always not belief the federal government, actually. We simply should not,” Musk mentioned Harrisburg. “Even when I am within the authorities, do not belief the federal government.” Whereas Musk’s corporations have lengthy relied on authorities spending and help, he is berated the Federal Communications Fee, the Environmental Safety Company, Federal Aviation Administration and Nationwide Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries for holding SpaceX again. “We get loopy issues,” Musk mentioned, “like SpaceX bought fined $140,000 for dumping potable consuming water on the bottom at Starbase.” As CNBC beforehand reported, SpaceX has repeatedly discharged sizzling, industrial wastewater into the wetlands surrounding the corporate’s launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas, which the EPA discovered was a Clear Water Act violation.

