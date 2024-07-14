Elon Musk endorses Trump after shots were fired at former president

Elon Musk, chief govt officer of SpaceX and Tesla and proprietor of X, speaks on the Milken Convention 2024 in Beverly Hills, California, Could 6, 2024.

Elon Musk posted on X that he “totally” endorses Donald Trump moments after the previous president and presumptive Republican nominee was rushed off stage by secret service members following gunshots at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“I totally endorse President Trump and hope for his fast restoration,” Musk wrote on X, which he owns.

Trump was taken to a neighborhood medical facility, the place he’s receiving care. His spokesman stated the previous president “might be tremendous.” Trump had what gave the impression to be blood on the facet of his head and his ear.

In a separate put up, Musk, the CEO of Tesla and protection contractor SpaceX, shared a photograph exhibiting Trump pumping his fist into the air with the American flag behind him and with secret service members scrambling to guard him. Musk additionally in contrast Trump to Theodore Roosevelt, who survived an assassination try whereas campaigning for president in 1912.

One spectator from the rally is lifeless, and a second is in severe situation, based on the district legal professional in Butler County, the place the rally occurred. The shooter is lifeless, NBC Information confirms.

Whereas Musk hadn’t instantly endorsed Trump previous to Saturday’s occasion, he had made clear that he was opposing President Joe Biden’s return to the White Home. He claimed in a put up in March that he was not going to donate cash to both candidate for president.

Musk met with Trump earlier this yr at his Mar-a-Lago membership in Palm Seaside and stated at Tesla’s 2024 annual shareholder assembly that he has “had some conversations” with Trump. Musk additionally stated at that occasion that Trump “does name me out of the blue for no purpose.”

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Musk has donated a “sizable” however undisclosed quantity to a pro-Trump tremendous PAC referred to as America PAC.

Musk is the wealthiest particular person on the planet, with an estimated internet value of about $250 billion, based on Forbes.

It is a creating story please verify again for updates.