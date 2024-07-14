Elon Musk endorses Trump after shooting at campaign rally

Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump on Saturday, simply minutes after a capturing at a marketing campaign rally injured the previous president.

On his social media platform X, Musk tweeted “I totally endorse President Trump and hope for his speedy restoration,” posting his feedback together with a video clip of Trump being taken off stage by Secret Service brokers.

In a later submit, Musk added, “Final time America had a candidate this powerful was Theodore Roosevelt.”

Responding to somebody’s plea to guard himself within the wake of the capturing, Musk mentioned two individuals on separate events tried to kill him previously eight months, including that they had been arrested with weapons about 20 minutes away from Tesla’s headquarters in Austin, Texas.

On Friday, sources informed Bloomberg that Musk donated to America PAC, an excellent political motion committee working to elect Trump, although it was unclear how a lot he gave.

In the meantime, hedge fund billionaires Ken Griffin and Paul Singer met with Trump just lately about donating to his marketing campaign, in keeping with Bloomberg.

The capturing passed off Saturday night in Butler, Pa., whereas Trump was addressing a crowd forward of the Republican Nationwide Conference on Monday.

Video of the incident confirmed that as gunshots had been heard, Trump grabbed his ear earlier than his safety element swarmed round him. As he was taken away, footage confirmed blood on his face.

New York Mayor Eric Adams mentioned the police division was sending extra officers to sure websites, together with Trump Tower, the Trump Constructing at 40 Wall Avenue, Foley Sq. and Metropolis Corridor.

Ian Bremmer, president of political danger analysis and consulting agency Eurasia Group, tweeted, “former president trump shot at rally. us democracy in disaster.”

He added later, “political violence was abhorrent and utterly unjustified on january 6. it’s equally abhorrent and utterly unjustified on july 13.”

Democratic and Republican lawmakers condemned political violence and expressed reduction that Trump is protected.

In a press release, President Joe Biden mentioned, “I’m praying for him and his household and for all those that had been on the rally, as we await additional info.”