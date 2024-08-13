Elon Musk claims ‘massive DDOS attack’ on X during Donald Trump interview

The dialog went forward with a smaller variety of listeners and it was posted on X afterwards.

X proprietor Elon Musk has claimed {that a} “large DDOS (distributed denial-of-service) assault” on the social media platform affected his interview with former president Donald Trump.

The billionaire entrepreneur was as a result of interview the Republican presidential nominee at 10am AEST, however customers bumped into points when attempting to entry the platform previously often known as Twitter.

The positioning confirmed that the web page was “not obtainable” shortly after the scheduled begin for some customers, although about 214,000 individuals appeared to have joined efficiently.

Minutes earlier than the occasion, Mr Musk posted that he was holding a dialog with Trump, not an interview, including: “No person is kind of themselves in an interview, so it is laborious to know what they’re actually like.”

He mentioned minutes later: “We are going to proceed with the smaller variety of concurrent listeners at 8:30 ET after which submit the unedited audio instantly thereafter.”

Forward of the occasion, Mr Musk had written: “Am going to do some system scaling exams tonight & tomorrow prematurely of the dialog.”

Trump’s entry to his account, @realDonaldTrump, was restored a month into Mr Musk’s possession of X after being suspended by the platform’s earlier house owners following the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol, citing considerations he would incite violence.

He returned to X on Monday morning, native time, for the primary time in a yr, posting a video highlighting his declare with out proof that the 4 legal prosecutions he faces are politically motivated.

He shortly adopted with a half-dozen different posts, reviving an account that served as a foremost technique of communication in earlier campaigns and his 4 years within the White Home, together with his followers’ January 6 assault.

Trump tells Musk about assassination try

The interview lastly started after Mr Musk introduced they might solely let a small variety of X customers pay attention in to stop the system crashing once more.

He apologised for the late begin and blamed a “large assault” that overwhelmed the corporate’s system.

Throughout the wide-ranging chat, Trump recalled his assassination try in vivid element and blamed the incident on “a scarcity of coordination”.

On July 13, a person hiding on a close-by roof opened hearth on the former president whereas he was addressing a crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump was wounded when a bullet tore his ear, however he advised Musk the end result may have been a lot worse.

A would-be murderer wounded Donald Trump by opening hearth on his rally in Pennsylvania in July. (Reuters: Brendan McDermid)

“If I had not turned my head, I’d not be speaking to you proper now — as a lot as I such as you,” Trump advised X’s proprietor.

The US Secret Service, charged with defending excessive stage authorities officers and political candidates, was slammed for not checking places close to the rally for potential shooters.

“There was a scarcity of coordination,” Trump mentioned.

“All people understands that constructing ought to have been coated.”

Trump mentioned he’ll return to Butler, Pennsylvania, the scene of the assassination try, later within the presidential election marketing campaign.