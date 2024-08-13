Elon Musk claims 'massive DDOS attack' on X during Donald Trump interview

In brief: 

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk mentioned a cyber assault on his social media platform X affected his scheduled dialog with former president Donald Trump. 

Mr Musk mentioned he was working at shutting down the the “large DDOS assault” on X, previously often known as Twitter. 

What’s subsequent?

The dialog went forward with a smaller variety of listeners and it was posted on X afterwards.

X proprietor Elon Musk has claimed {that a} “large DDOS (distributed denial-of-service) assault” on the social media platform affected his interview with former president Donald Trump.

The billionaire entrepreneur was as a result of interview the Republican presidential nominee at 10am AEST, however customers bumped into points when attempting to entry the platform previously often known as Twitter.

The positioning confirmed that the web page was “not obtainable” shortly after the scheduled begin for some customers, although about 214,000 individuals appeared to have joined efficiently.

Minutes earlier than the occasion, Mr Musk posted that he was holding a dialog with Trump, not an interview, including: “No person is kind of themselves in an interview, so it is laborious to know what they’re actually like.”

“There seems to be an enormous DDOS assault on X,” Musk wrote in an X submit, referring to a sort of cyber assault by which a server or community is flooded with visitors in an try and shut it down.

“Engaged on shutting it down. Worst case, we are going to proceed with a smaller variety of stay listeners and submit the dialog later.”

Posted 3h in the past3 hours in the pastTue 13 Aug 2024 at 12:32am, up to date 2h in the past2 hours in the pastTue 13 Aug 2024 at 1:59am

