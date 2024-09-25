Ellen DeGeneres Special Blasted for ‘Copying’ Taylor Swift

Comic Ellen DeGeneres has been accused of “copying” pop star Taylor Swift with the opening of her newly launched standup particular, For Your Approval.

Through the Netflix particular, which was taped earlier this 12 months and launched on Tuesday, former daytime TV speak present host DeGeneres, 66, spoke about how she had been “kicked out of showbusiness” following an avalanche of damaging headlines.

DeGeneres’ picture took successful in July 2020, when Buzzfeed Information revealed an article during which quite a few allegations have been made about her present being a poisonous work atmosphere behind the scenes. She was additionally criticized by sure celebrities.

After her eponymous speak present got here to an finish in 2022, DeGeneres largely bowed out of the highlight earlier than recording her standup particular in Los Angeles.

Ellen DeGeneres on January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California, and Taylor Swift on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York. DeGeneres has been accused of “copying” Swift with the introduction of her new standup…

Ellen DeGeneres on January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California, and Taylor Swift on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York. DeGeneres has been accused of “copying” Swift with the introduction of her new standup particular.

Extra

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage;/Noam Galai/Getty Photographs for MTV



The TV persona confronted the headlines surrounding her head-on within the introduction to the present. DeGeneres is proven sighing as a voiceover is heard asking: “Is the queen of good actually the queen of imply?” A sequence of damaging headlines and social media posts focusing on DeGeneres are then proven in fast succession.

Shortly after the particular’s launch, its introduction was shared on X, previously Twitter, sparking dialogue about its perceived similarities to the opening of Swift’s 2018 Fame Tour, throughout which the pop star additionally shared damaging headlines about herself.

An X person who shared the intro, described it as “soo ridiculous.” As of press time, the put up has garnered greater than 7 million views.

Newsweek has contacted a consultant of DeGeneres through electronic mail for remark.

The put up sparked an enormous response from X customers, various whom opined that the opener shared similarities with Swift’s tour.

“That is copying Fame tour intro,” wrote one in a put up that has been seen greater than 200,000 occasions, whereas one other stated: “This is rather like the [start] of the Fame tour.”

Referencing Swift’s anticipated remodeling of her album, one other X person quipped of the opener: “Fame (Ellen’s Model).”

“This needs to be the Fame tour opening so dangerous,” learn one other remark.

“Fame Stadium Tour dupe,” one other viewer weighed in.

Amid the flood of posts questioning the obvious similarities, various different X customers spoke out in DeGeneres’ protection.

“The Ellen particular has made me really feel so many feelings,” wrote one. “Cancel tradition is horrible, and we noticed what it did to Taylor.

“Talking about her struggles will actually assist folks… [Her] speaking about OCD was one thing I might actually relate to, so thanks.”

“@EllenDeGeneres I’ll bear in mind you as being [beloved]… for being cherished,” stated one other. “Thanks. I’m grateful. I’m blessed. I really like you.”

“If you have not watched #EllenDeGeneres new Netflix particular you must,” one other suggested. “I assumed it was nice. And trustworthy. And so humorous.”

Throughout her particular, which has been billed as her final, DeGeneres instructed the viewers: “I am right here as a result of I really like doing stand-up, and I miss doing stand-up, and I like making folks glad, and I do care what folks assume.”

Whereas DeGeneres has said that her present ended independently of the unfavorable headlines she confronted, she did converse of how a lot it damage her—with a dose of the deadpan humor that made her well-known many years in the past.

“This is the issue: I am a comic who received a chat present and I ended the present each day by saying, ‘Be variety to 1 one other.’ Yeah, I do know, it appeared like a good suggestion,” she stated.

“Had I ended my present by saying, ‘Go f*** yourselves,’ folks would have been pleasantly shocked to search out out I am variety.”

“I received kicked out of present enterprise. Yeah, as a result of I am imply,” she additional said. “You’ll be able to’t be imply and be in present enterprise. They will kick you out. No imply folks in present enterprise.

“Kicked me out earlier than as a result of I instructed them I used to be out. No homosexual folks in present enterprise. They kick you out. Cannot be homosexual and be in present enterprise. Finally they are going to kick me out a 3rd time for being previous—imply, previous and homosexual, the triple crown.”