Ellen DeGeneres says she’s done with performing after her Netflix special

(CNN) – Ellen DeGeneres stated she is tapping out of present enterprise.

Throughout a latest stand-up routine in Santa Rosa, California, DeGeneres reportedly stated that after her Netflix particular, she was “finished.”

DeGeneres additionally instructed the viewers what she has been as much as since her namesake present ended two years in the past.

She stated she acquired chickens and acquired kicked out of present enterprise for being imply.

DeGeneres discovered herself in scorching water in 2020 after former employees members accused her of making a poisonous work setting on the present.

Throughout her latest stand-up efficiency, she admitted to being harsh and immature as a boss.

When requested whether or not followers might even see her on the massive display or Broadway stage sooner or later, DeGeneres stated this was her final time performing.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.