Ellen DeGeneres says ‘I am not mean’ and ‘I’m done’ with fame after Netflix special

Ellen DeGeneres stated throughout a latest cease on her “Ellen’s Final Stand…Up” tour that she is completed with fame as soon as she performs her closing reveals, which shall be filmed for a brand new Netflix particular.

Through the viewers Q&Part of the present on July 1 on the Luther Burbank Middle for the Arts in Santa Rosa, one fan requested if DeGeneres would return to motion pictures after the tour ended or maybe attempt her hand at Broadway.

“Um, no,” DeGeneres answered matter-of-factly, by way of Folks and SFGate. “That is the final time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix particular, I’m completed.”

One other fan pushed DeGeneres to as soon as once more voice the character Dory from Pixar’s “Discovering Nemo” and “Discovering Dory,” however DeGeneres responded: “No, I’m going bye-bye, bear in mind.”

A consultant for DeGeneres didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from NBC Information.

DeGeneres kicked off the “Ellen’s Final Stand…Up” tour earlier this 12 months and lately canceled 4 dates on the lineup. She’s been utilizing the reveals to handle the misconduct accusations that hit as “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” was coming to an finish after a virtually 20-year run.

The speak present ended amid a sequence of stories detailing allegations of racism, sexual misconduct and intimidation behind the scenes. Selection additionally reported on crew members’ frustrations with how the manufacturing dealt with compensation through the Covid pandemic. DeGeneres gave an on-air apology and three producers have been fired after WarnerMedia carried out an inside investigation.

“Let me catch you up on what’s been occurring with me because you final noticed me,” DeGeneres stated on the Santa Rosa present earlier than joking: “I received chickens. Oh yeah, and I received kicked out of present enterprise for being imply.”

The comic went on to confess that she “could be demanding and impatient and difficult. I’m a powerful girl.” DeGeneres added, “I’m many issues, however I’m not imply.”

“I used to say, ‘I don’t care what individuals say about me.’ Now I understand I stated that through the top of my reputation,” DeGeneres stated in regards to the public blowback from the allegations.

Throughout a earlier cease on the tour on the Largo on the Coronet Theater in West Hollywood, DeGeneres responded to a fan query by saying it was “so hurtful” how her present got here to an finish.

“I simply thought, ‘Properly this isn’t the best way I needed to finish my profession, however that is the best way it’s ending.’ … I simply hated the best way the present ended,” she stated. “I really like that present a lot and I simply hated that the final time individuals would see me is that approach.”

Degeneres’ “Ellen’s Final Stand…Up” tour continues via Aug. 17.



