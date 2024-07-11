Ellen DeGeneres Quitting Hollywood After Comedy Tour: ‘I’m Done’

Ellen DeGeneres stated throughout a latest cease on her “Ellen’s Final Stand…Up” tour that she is finished with fame as soon as she performs her remaining reveals, which shall be filmed for a brand new Netflix particular (through Folks and SFGate). Throughout the viewers Q&Part of the present on the Luther Burbank Middle for the Arts in Santa Rosa, one fan requested if DeGeneres would return to motion pictures after the tour ended or maybe attempt her hand at Broadway.

“Um, no,” DeGeneres answered matter-of-factly. “That is the final time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix particular, I’m carried out.”

One other fan pushed DeGeneres to as soon as once more voice the character Dory from Pixar’s “Discovering Nemo” and “Discovering Dory,” however DeGeneres responded: “No, I’m going bye-bye, keep in mind.”

DeGeneres kicked off the “Ellen’s Final Stand…Up” tour earlier this 12 months and just lately canceled 4 dates on the lineup. She’s been utilizing the reveals to deal with the misconduct accusations that hit as “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” was coming to an finish after a virtually 20-year run.

The discuss present ended amid a collection of reviews detailing allegations of racism, sexual misconduct and intimidation behind the scenes. Selection additionally reported on crew members’ frustrations with how the manufacturing dealt with compensation throughout the COVID pandemic. DeGeneres gave an on-air apology and three producers had been fired after WarnerMedia carried out an inside investigation.

“Let me catch you up on what’s been happening with me because you final noticed me,” DeGeneres stated on the Santa Rosa present earlier than joking: “I acquired chickens. Oh yeah, and I acquired kicked out of present enterprise for being imply.”

The comic went on to confess that she “will be demanding and impatient and hard. I’m a powerful girl.” DeGeneres added, “I’m many issues, however I’m not imply.”

“I used to say, ‘I don’t care what individuals say about me.’ Now I notice I stated that throughout the top of my recognition,” DeGeneres stated concerning the public blowback from the allegations.

Throughout a earlier cease on the tour on the Largo on the Coronet Theater in West Hollywood, DeGeneres responded to a fan query by saying it was “so hurtful” how her present got here to an finish.

“I simply thought, ‘Properly this isn’t the best way I wished to finish my profession, however that is the best way it’s ending.’ … I simply hated the best way the present ended,” she stated. “I like that present a lot and I simply hated that the final time individuals would see me is that approach.”

Degeneres’ “Ellen’s Final Stand…Up” tour continues by means of Aug. 17.