Ellen DeGeneres Cancels Multiple Dates, Hints The Tour May Be Her Last

(CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning stand-up comedian and former daytime discuss present host Ellen DeGeneres canceled a collection of exhibits for her upcoming comedy tour and urged that the tour could also be her final.

Impacted exhibits included scheduled performances on the Music Corridor At Truthful Park in Dallas on July tenth; The Masonic in San Francisco on July twenty first; S. Mark Taper Auditorium in Seattle on July twenty third; and the Chicago Theatre on August 11.

A purpose for the cancellations was not offered past a discover that “sadly, the Occasion Organizer has needed to cancel your occasion.”

DeGeneres additionally urged throughout a current look that she was not planning a return to the limelight after her forthcoming Netflix particular, which is slated for launch on the streaming platform later this yr.

“That is the final time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix particular, I’m achieved,” she informed the group on the Luther Burbank Heart for the Arts throughout a current efficiency.

DeGeneres, who bought her begin as a stand-up comedian within the Nineteen Eighties, transitioned to tv within the Nineties a starring position on the sit-com Ellen, the place her character famously got here out as homosexual, whereas DeGeneres did the identical factor in actual life.

In 2003, she launched The Ellen DeGeneres Present, a daytime discuss present that ran for 19 seasons earlier than she stepped away amid accusations of being abusive to employees.