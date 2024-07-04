Ellen DeGeneres Cancels 4 Dates on Her Comedy Tour

Ellen DeGeneres has canceled 4 stops on her Ellen’s Final Stand…Up tour.

After kicking off her stand-up tour final month, the comic, 66, will now not hit the stage in Dallas on July 10, San Francisco on July 21, Seattle on July 23 and Chicago on August 11, Deadline reported on Wednesday, July 3.

“Sadly, the Occasion Organizer has needed to cancel your occasion,” learn an replace on the Ticketmaster web site notifying DeGeneres’ followers of the cancellations.

DeGeneres has saved her dates in Denver on July 8, Austin on July 13, San Francisco on July 20 and can proceed touring in 14 different main North American cities by August 17, the date she wraps up in Minneapolis.

At her efficiency in Santa Rosa, California, earlier this week, she addressed studies about her habits towards the finale of her Emmy-winning daytime discuss present in Might 2022.

“I’m many issues, however I’m not imply,” DeGeneres instructed the near-capacity crowd.

In July 2020, 11 staffers who labored for The Ellen DeGeneres Present each on the time and previously spoke with BuzzFeed Information, claiming there was a poisonous work surroundings backstage. That report arrived months after comic Kevin T. Porter solicited tales on social media about “Ellen being imply.”

DeGeneres instructed her viewers on Monday, July 1 that she “could be demanding and impatient and difficult. I’m a powerful lady.” She additionally acknowledged that the controversy has made her notice how delicate she is.

“I used to say, ‘I don’t care what individuals say about me,’” DeGeneres mentioned. “Now I notice I mentioned that in the course of the peak of my reputation.”

Her last stand-up particular will stream on Netflix, with the discharge date to be introduced. Afterward, she plans to go off the grid. When a fan in Santa Rosa requested if “we’ll see you on Broadway or films,” DeGeneres replied, “Um, no. That is the final time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix particular, I’m performed.”

In April, she carried out a sold-out set in Los Angeles and joked about her profession downfall.

“What else can I inform you?” she mentioned earlier than declaring, “Oh yeah, I obtained kicked out of present enterprise.” She added: “There’s no imply individuals in present enterprise.”

She additionally joked that the discuss present scandal wasn’t the primary time Hollywood pushed her out. Within the Nineteen Nineties, she made headlines — and broke new floor — by saying on her widespread sitcom, Ellen, that she was homosexual. That didn’t sit effectively with the community.

“For these of you conserving rating, that is the second time I’ve been kicked out of present enterprise,” she mentioned, quipping, “Finally they’re going to kick me out for a 3rd time as a result of I’m imply, previous, and homosexual.”