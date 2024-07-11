Ellen DeGeneres abruptly canceled a Chicago performance – NBC Chicago

Ellen DeGeneres abruptly canceled numerous her stand-up tour dates final week, together with one in Chicago, simply as she revealed her upcoming tour often is the final likelihood for followers to see her.

The comic, who now jokes about being “kicked out of present enterprise for being imply,” unexpectedly canceled at the least 4 dates on her tour. Amongst them was an Aug. 11 date on the Chicago Theatre.

“Sadly, the Occasion Organizer has needed to cancel your occasion,” a message from Ticketmaster reads.

Those that bought tickets to the occasion had been being robotically issued refunds.

A Chicago efficiency set for Aug. 10 seems to stay in place, nevertheless, although that displaying is offered out.

Different reveals that had been unexpectedly canceled included ones in San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas.

The announcement adopted a stand-up efficiency final week in Santa Rosa, California, the place DeGeneres reportedly instructed followers “that is the final time you are going to see me.”

“After my Netflix particular, I am completed,” she mentioned.

DeGeneres spoke candidly in regards to the current criticism she’s confronted and her time in Hollywood throughout the set.

“Thanks for nonetheless caring!” DeGeneres mentioned, in line with SFGATE. “Let me catch you up on what’s been happening with me because you final noticed me. I acquired chickens. Oh yeah, and I acquired kicked out of present enterprise for being imply.”

The 66-year-old additionally mirrored on how her emotions about fame have modified.

“I used to say, ‘I do not care what individuals say about me.’ Now, I notice I mentioned that throughout the peak of my recognition,” she mentioned. “I’m many issues, however I’m not imply.”

DeGeneres’ Netflix standup particular is about to air in late 2024.