Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum Spark Pregnancy Rumors During NBA Championship Party | News

As followers rejoice Jayson Tatum’s current NBA Championship win towards the Dallas Mavericks, they’re now speculating that he and his rumored girlfriend, singer Ella Mai, may very well be getting ready to one other main life occasion, as she was noticed with what seems to be a child bump.

Whereas the couple haven’t formally introduced the information, a clip from an afterparty exhibits the “Boo’d Up” singer carrying the Boston Celtic participant’s No.0 jersey and showing to disclose a child bump whereas out with just a few buddies.

The alleged bump was additionally noticeable in a separate video of her strolling in a tunnel on the enviornment.

Nonetheless, followers seem pleased for the pair and have even praised their silence on the matter. One Twitter person wrote, “It’s Ella Mai coming out to rejoice her man’s win with a abdomen filled with his youngster, and a few individuals nonetheless don’t know they’ve been courting for years.” They added, “I adore it!”

Rumors about Ella Mai and Tatum’s relationship have circulated on social media for the previous 4 years, however neither has confirmed their involvement. Hypothesis may very well be traced again to 2019 when followers observed the British star’s Instagram Stay session gave the impression to be from Tatum’s residence.