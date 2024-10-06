Elizabeth Hurley Reveals If She’d Say ‘Yeah, Baby’ to Austin Powers 4

It’s been 25 years since Elizabeth Hurley final performed Vanessa Kensington within the Austin Powers franchise, however that doesn’t imply she’s carried out with the character.

Chatting with Us Weekly solely as a part of Estée Lauder’s Breast Most cancers Marketing campaign, Hurley, 59, revealed she’d be open to doing one other Austin Powers film.

“You already know what, I really like Austin Powers and I actually love Mike Myers,” she mentioned. “If he wished me, I’d say sure.”

Hurley appeared within the 1997 spy comedy hit Austin Powers: Worldwide Man of Thriller and in its 1999 sequel, The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Within the authentic film, Vanessa is a spy who, although initially repulsed by Austin (Myers), grows to like and ultimately marries him. It’s revealed in The Spy Who Shagged Me that Vanessa is definitely a fembot. She ultimately self-destructs, rendering Austin single once more.

Hurley didn’t seem within the third movie, Austin Powers in Goldmember, as a result of she was pregnant together with her son, Damian.

“Once I was supplied it, I mentioned to them — they usually had been the primary individuals who knew, other than my speedy household — I mentioned, ‘Guys, I’m pregnant.’ And I used to be pregnant with my son,” she recalled in an April look on Watch What Occurs Dwell With Andy Cohen. “I mentioned, ‘So, except you shoot it actually subsequent week, I don’t suppose I can shoot it.’”

Hurley added that she gained 63 kilos throughout her being pregnant, and there would have been no strategy to conceal her child bump within the movie.

“So it wasn’t my fault,” she quipped. “It might be like Dr. Evil had impregnated me as soon as I used to be away, so it couldn’t work!”

Whereas there’s no phrase but on whether or not there’ll even be one other Austin Powers film, Myers has hinted on the risk.

​​”I can neither affirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a challenge,” Myers, 61, mentioned of a fourth film whereas on the pink carpet of the forty ninth AFI Lifetime Achievement Award occasion in April.

Myers added that he “completely” believes that Austin Powers has extra tales to inform.

Within the meantime, nevertheless, Hurley will proceed advocating for breast most cancers consciousness. She’s been concerned within the Estée Lauder marketing campaign since 1995, getting concerned after shedding her grandmother to the illness.

“That was the time when it actually clicked into place how one might actually mix one’s work with doing good with spreading the phrase,” she mentioned. “After which I believe when social media turned an enormous factor, we additionally realized how we might use that as a software for good as effectively.”

Along with a nutritious diet and train to assist decrease most cancers threat, Hurley additionally recommends ladies learn to study themselves.

“Studying how you can study your individual breasts and simply being breast conscious is one thing that we’re actually flagging as much as ladies, together with youthful ladies,” she mentioned. “And that’s maybe issues that they haven’t carried out earlier than.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin