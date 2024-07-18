Elizabeth Banks ‘Didn’t Know’ Skincare Film Was Based on a True Story

Elizabeth Banks confessed she realized a key element about her new thriller, Skincare, after she began filming the film.

Banks, 50, defined to Leisure Weekly on Wednesday, July 17, that she wasn’t conscious the movie was impressed by a real story till “method later into the method.” (Skincare is fictional, however loosely based mostly on movie star facialist Daybreak DaLuise.)

“I didn’t realize it in any respect,” she stated. “I had by no means heard about it. I used to be simply all in on Hope Goldman and this character and the form of milieu of L.A.”

Banks defined that she beforehand used a facialist named Matty, whom she thought was just like her character in Skincare.

“She was very a lot this Hope Goldman character in my thoughts, in that she had her personal little place on third Road in LA, and she or he was beneficial to me by an agent — Johnny Depp‘s agent — who stated, ‘Properly, Johnny went to Matty,’ and listed different shoppers who had gone to Matty,” Banks stated. “So once I learn the script, that’s what I used to be pondering. I used to be like, I’m going to base it on Matty.”

Skincare follows Hope (Banks) who has plans to launch a skincare line when her rival, Angel Vergara (Luis Gerardo Méndez) opens a retailer throughout from hers. Hope begins to suspect that somebody is making an attempt to sabotage her, which leads her on a mission to find who’s towards her.

The previous Pitch Good star famous that it’s unclear what the entire characters are “able to,” earlier than teasing, “What you recognize is you haven’t seen something.”

She continued, “And so folks current themselves as a method, however you get to see this form of underbelly of everybody as properly. I believe that creates a ton of stress since you’re ready for one thing to blow up. You’re ready for violence to occur since you begin to understand that these characters will do something for his or her success, and also you’re simply questioning how far it’s going to go. And that’s what I appreciated about this movie.”

Banks gushed that she had an “wonderful expertise” creating the movie.

“It truly is about: what are you prepared to do to get what you need?” Banks stated of the message behind the movie. “She says it within the film, and I believe that’s actually attention-grabbing, ‘Who’re you prepared to step on? What sacrifices are you prepared to make? Whose life are you prepared to threaten?’”

Skincare hits theaters on Friday, August 16.