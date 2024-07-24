Elisabeth Hasselbeck says ‘The View’ will ‘pump the girl candidate no matter what,’ gender ‘suddenly matters’

Be a part of Fox Information for entry to this content material Plus particular entry to pick out articles and different premium content material along with your account – freed from cost. By getting into your electronic mail and pushing proceed, you’re agreeing to Fox Information’ Phrases of Use and Privateness Coverage, which incorporates our Discover of Monetary Incentive. Please enter a sound electronic mail deal with.

Former “Fox & Associates” co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck stated “The View” and the remainder of the media are in “manipulation mode” in relation to the 2024 presidential election, whereas Democrats abruptly care about gender.

Hasselbeck, who additionally beforehand represented conservatives as co-host of ABC Information’ “The View,” joined “Hannity” on Monday night time to debate President Biden’s resolution to bow out of the presidential race. “Hannity” aired a montage of the present “View” co-hosts gushing over Vice President Kamala Harris, who was shortly endorsed by Biden to take a seat atop the ticket.

“Glad I’m not with ‘The View’ proper now,” Hasselbeck informed Sean Hannity.

“When you may take my pulse, it’s almost by means of this studio. That was not shocking to see, by any means, as a result of I do know that desk very well,” she continued. “The mainstream media is in manipulation mode proper now.”

Hasselbeck believes the press doesn’t need Individuals speaking in regards to the aftermath of the assassination try on former President Trump.

“That’s why the timing of this announcement, the textual content breakup of this election, and proceedings going ahead with Joe Biden, it’s why this announcement got here proper now. They don’t need us speaking about what occurred,” Hasselbeck stated.

“They don’t need us speaking a couple of resilient man who confronted a close to assassination and stood up with resiliency,” she continued. “They actually didn’t need us speaking in regards to the hearings immediately. They actually didn’t need us speaking about safety failings, so what do they do? A textual content breakup and a switcheroo.”

Hasselbeck stated the women on “The View” had been merely practising outdated methods.

“They’re going to pump the woman candidate it doesn’t matter what… the entire sudden, gender issues to them,” she stated.

Hasselbeck stated the Democratic Get together has been “all about gender fluidity,” however now we’re presupposed to imagine “gender is a pillar” of why they need to elect Harris.

“You’ve acquired to be kidding me. It is a social gathering that wishes it each methods, they usually imagine they’ll have it each methods,” she stated.

Hasselbeck famous that she stays pals with “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg to at the present time, they usually often have “civil discourse” about politics. Nonetheless, she disagrees with the present’s protection of President Biden trying to move the torch to Harris.

“It’s unhappy to me that they’re making an attempt to cut back the decision-making energy of the feminine viewers’ thoughts that’s watching them by saying, ‘Hey, simply because she’s feminine and a lady… that we ought to be voting for her, that we ought to be enthusiastic about her,’ we’re not,” Hasselbeck stated. “The Democratic Get together is in disarray proper now.”