Elisabeth Hasselbeck Calls Out ‘The View’ For Supporting Kamala Harris

Elisabeth Hasselbeck appeared on the Fox Information present Hannity to name out her former co-hosts at The View for his or her assist of Kamala Harris.

The conservative political commentator mentioned she was “glad” she was not on the ABC discuss present for expressing their opinions on the political race.

Hasselbeck additionally mentioned that “mainstream media is in manipulation mode” at present as they don’t seem to be giving extra protection to Donald Trump’s assassination try. She likened “the timing” of Joe Biden stepping down from the presidential race and the endorsement of Harris for the Democratic Get together nomination as an try to alter the political dialog.

“That’s why this announcement got here proper now. They don’t need us speaking about what occurred. They don’t need us speaking a few resilient man who confronted a near-assassination and stood up with resiliency,” she mentioned. “So what do they do? A textual content break-up and a switch-a-roo and right here we’re right this moment, and The View is, in fact, doing what The View does finest: they’re going to pump the woman candidate it doesn’t matter what when abruptly gender issues to them.”

Hasselbeck notably known as out Ana Navarro for being “a girl who helps a celebration that has been all about gender fluidity, and now we’re alleged to imagine that gender is a pillar for our voting reasoning? You gotta be kidding me.”

The previous View co-host mentioned that the Democratic Get together “needs it each methods, and so they imagine they will have it each methods in each class of life, and the reply isn’t any, you’ll be able to’t.”

Hannity switched it up and talked about Goldberg beforehand, stating that she was backing Joe Biden irrespective of if he pooped his pants.

Hasselbeck mentioned she was grateful for her time on The View and was “proud to take a seat at that desk” and “requested God to assist me every day as a result of I usually didn’t have sort ideas about my colleagues.” She famous that she and Goldberg are nonetheless buddies as a result of they will put their political beliefs to the aspect and have “civil discourse.”

Nevertheless, she believed that Goldberg and the present have been making an attempt to “scale back the decision-making energy of the feminine viewers’ thoughts that’s watching them by saying simply because she’s a feminine and a woman that we must be voting for her.”