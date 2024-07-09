Elijah Wood Launches Podcast Network

SpectreVision, the manufacturing firm led by Elijah Wooden, Daniel Noah and Lawrence Inglee, is launching a brand new podcast community known as SpectreVision Radio.

SpectreVision Radio is about to be a house for podcasts centered on movie, music and the humanities, along with esoteric topics together with the paranormal and shocking historical past. The community will characteristic an array of recent podcasts, along with forthcoming seasons of present initiatives.

The brand new titles set to launch on SpectreVision Radio embody the first-ever podcasts from filmmakers Mike Flanagan (The Fall of the Home of Usher) and David Lowery (The Inexperienced Knight). Additionally new is The Spiel from co-hosts Scott Wampler and Eric Vespe; the pair recorded 12 episodes previous to the sudden dying earlier this 12 months of Wampler, who additionally labored as a movie journalist.

Among the many returning podcasts getting a brand new season on the community is Visitations from SpectreVision co-founders Wooden and Noah. An animated video showcasing the names of the SpectreVision Radio hosts is under.

Additionally making up the roster are esoteric podcasts from paranormal researchers Greg and Dana Newkirk, occultist Sapphire Sandalo, journalist Tom O’Neill and occult tutorial Mitch Horowitz. Moreover, SpectreVision will launch an “All the time On” RSS feed through Spotify to supply a mix of episodes and unique content material.

“The concept of a podcast community that’s constructed like a group radio station is a pure extension of who we’re,” Wooden stated in a press release. “We’ve at all times considered SpectreVision as a artistic hub made up of like-minded folks with shared pursuits. To have an area the place creators can congregate to swap tales, share concepts and freely collaborate is a dream.”

Serving because the community director is Jim Perry, who’s host and creator of documentary podcast Euphomet, which enters its sixth season. Talon Leisure Finance CEO Steven Demmler and entrepreneur Michael Risley be part of Wooden, Noah and Inglee from SpectreVision as co-founders of the community.

Stated Perry, “SpectreVision Radio brings collectively the worlds of the humanities and the unknown by way of a kaleidoscope of views and disciplines that, collectively, inform an enchanting, ever-evolving story.”