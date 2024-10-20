Electrotherapy Device And Use In Treatments For Viral & Bacterial Infections

Writer

SIS Manufacturing Ltd New Zealand has developed a spread of subsequent technology electromedical stimulator and electrode techniques to interchange antibiotics and Antivirals. The superior electromedical gadgets for fulfilling the worldwide medical wants of an infection remedies with out medicine, and individualized bioelectric wound therapeutic stimulation, didn’t exist. So we invented and developed them.

SIS Machines – The vary of Wound therapeutic gadget make the most of direct present silver iontophoresis.

The SIS tools is noninvasive, moveable and replaceable battery powered. The SIS machines may be utilized by healthcare professionals and by the overall inhabitants with none electromedical or medical expertise or experience.

SIS Electrodes – The Electrical stimulation gadget for wound therapeutic are coupled with the world’s first typically obtainable silver-nylon material iontophoresis electrode. World’s first typically obtainable silver-nylon material iontophoresis electrode.

CLINICAL AND TREATMENT ADVANTAGES

Irritation – Together with vascular disturbances usually exist in and round contaminated areas of the physique, making drug uptake restricted or utterly inhibited.

Silver iontophoresis results are unbiased of blood circulation. The fixed, direct present silver ion supply of the SIS machines delivers antimicrobial silver ions by way of the shortest potential route on to the contaminated space.

No Overdosing – To succeed in localized infections, particularly in peripheries of the physique, all the physique must be unnecessarily loaded with the prescribed drug. The Transportable Microcurrent gadget or SIS electrostimulator expertise delivers solely the minimal obligatory silver ion dose to the goal contaminated space.

Superbugs and Antibiotic Resistance – Main antibiotic resistant superbugs embody Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Vancomycinresistant Enterococcus (VRE), Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and multidrug-resistant (MDR) Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Even after a number of many years of use of silver in medical dressings and topical lotions, there’s little or no proof of resistance of micro organism to electrically generated silver ions.

Along with the potential dielectrophoretic results of the SIS electrostimulator expertise, the idea of drug resistance may not ever apply with use of the SIS machines expertise.

No Drug Aspect Results or Dangers – Frequent drug uncomfortable side effects embody digestive system disruption, hematological issues, organ failure, cardiac impairment, allergic reactions and long run neuropathy from Fluoroquinolone antibiotics. Direct-acting antiviral medicine for hepatitis remedy carry the best class Meals and Drug Administration (FDA) warnings.

The SIS electrodes and the launched silver ions don’t have any drug uncomfortable side effects or dangers.

About SIS Electromed – Bacterial/Viral & Helicobacter Pylori Different Therapy with out the uncomfortable side effects of medicine, Wound Therapeutic gadget & Safety, Tissue Regeneration.

