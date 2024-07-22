Election 2024 updates: Harris makes 1st public appearance since Biden’s announcement

Main Democratic donor, businessman and one-time presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is urging the Democratic Social gathering to take a step again and “take the heartbeat of voters” earlier than figuring out “who’s finest positioned to win in November,” saying “the choice is just too vital to hurry.”

“Democrats now have an opportunity for a contemporary new begin, and whereas some elected leaders and get together officers make their endorsements, there are nonetheless 4 weeks earlier than the get together’s greater than 4,000 delegates convene in Chicago,” Bloomberg posted Monday on X.

Michael Bloomberg speaks at an Earthshot Prize Innovation Camp in London on June 27, 2024. Kin Cheung/POOL/AFP through Getty Pictures

“That’s greater than sufficient time for the get together to take the heartbeat of voters, particularly in battleground states, to find out who’s finest positioned to win in November and lead the nation over the following 4 years,” Bloomberg continued. “We don’t have to get a decision straight away, however we do have to get it proper. The choice is just too vital to hurry, as a result of the election is just too vital to lose.”

Bloomberg additionally praised President Joe Biden for stepping down, calling it “an act of selflessness that solely an excellent patriot would do.”

-ABC Information’ Peter Charalambous and Soorin Kim