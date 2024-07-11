Election 2024: How to watch President Biden’s news conference

President Joe Biden will maintain a information convention Thursday, the important thing occasion in a monumental week throughout which the Democratic incumbent is keeping off requires him to step apart because the occasion’s presumptive nominee following a shaky debate efficiency.

It’s simply the kind of occasion that many political watchers have stated Biden wants to drag off efficiently to show again calls for — together with from inside his personal occasion — that he withdraw from his reelection battle towards presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Biden has argued that he had a singularly unhealthy evening in Atlanta and that it wasn’t consultant of his psychological acuity. A powerful efficiency Thursday might persuade members of his occasion that he nonetheless has the flexibility each to win in November and to serve a second time period. A weak effort — or stumbles just like his debate performances — might make the requires him to withdraw develop a lot louder.

Listed below are the main points on what White Home press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has referenced as Biden’s “huge boy” information convention:

When is the information convention?

Biden is scheduled to take questions from the White Home press corps at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday. It had initially been slated for five:30 p.m., however the White Home moved the time to an hour later.

The place is Biden talking?

Biden shall be talking from the Walter E. Washington Conference Heart, a brief distance from the White Home, the place many occasions of the continuing NATO summit are being held.

What channel is carrying it?

The White Home streams a lot of its reside content material. Given the eye on this occasion, tv networks might additionally break free from programming to hold Biden’s remarks reside as soon as he begins talking.

The Related Press will supply a livestream at apnews.com.

Who shall be watching?

Most likely lots of people.

CNN reported that 51 million folks watched the Atlanta debate, which was in primetime, whereas greater than 8 million folks tuned in to look at Biden’s ABC interview reside. If networks break into their each day protection or cable channels carry it reside, that may assure a major variety of eyes on Biden.

Will Biden know the questions forward of time?

Other than some obvious exceptions — like incidents through which two radio hosts stated Biden’s marketing campaign despatched them deliberate questions forward of time — it’s not customary observe for the president to know exactly what’s going to come up throughout interviews or information conferences.

His aides put together him for a bunch of potentialities primarily based off the headlines of the day, in order that they’re prepping him for the probability that journalists will need to ask about his health for workplace, the NATO summit or different matters.

What to know concerning the 2024 Election

What number of questions will he take?

That’s not set in stone, and there’s not a ton of precedent.

Biden hasn’t held very many information conferences that aren’t tied to a international chief’s go to or journeys overseas. Usually, these are what’s identified within the enterprise as a “2+2,” which means two reporters from the U.S. and two international reporters ask questions.

What’s up subsequent?

Biden returns to the marketing campaign path with a visit to Michigan Friday. He can even do an interview with NBC on Monday.

Related Press author Colleen Lengthy in Washington contributed to this report.

Meg Kinnard will be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Observe the AP’s protection of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.