Election 2024: A burglary is reported at a Trump campaign office in Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A housebreaking was reported over the weekend at a Virginia marketing campaign workplace for former President Donald Trump, and authorities are investigating whether or not something was stolen.

It occurred Sunday at an workplace in Ashburn being leased by the Trump for President 2024 marketing campaign that additionally serves because the headquarters of the Virginia tenth District Republican Committee, in accordance with a information launch from Northern Virginia’s Loudoun County Sheriff’s Workplace.

The sheriff’s workplace was contacted round 9 p.m. Sunday. The workplace stated it has surveillance video that exhibits somebody carrying darkish clothes with a darkish cap and carrying a backpack. An investigation continues.

“It’s uncommon to have the workplace of any political marketing campaign or celebration damaged into,” Sheriff Mike Chapman stated in an announcement. “We’re decided to determine the suspect, examine why it occurred, and decide what could have been taken, in addition to what could have been left behind.”

The Trump marketing campaign and tenth District Republican Committee didn’t instantly reply to emails in search of remark.