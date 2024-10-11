El Taiger, Cuban reggaeton star, dies week after shooting in Miami

MIAMI – Cuban reggaeton artist Jose Manuel Carbajal Zadivar, recognized professionally as El Taiger, died Thursday afternoon, seven days after he was discovered shot within the head in Miami.

“Throughout this extremely tough time, household, mates and followers got here collectively in prayer, hope and help, in search of a miracle,” in keeping with a press release posted on his Instagram web page. “To all who provided their prayers, we thanks. Sadly, this afternoon, El Taiger was pronounced lifeless and has now been reunited together with his beloved mom in heaven.”

He was in crucial situation after he was discovered shot within the head in Miami.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. when officers responded to experiences of a person shot within the head inside a black Mercedes SUV close to NW seventeenth St. 10 Ave.

First responders rushed El Taiger to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Middle, the place he was positioned on life help.

Earlier than going to the hospital, supervisor Macel Reinosa advised CBS Information Miami that there was an individual of curiosity, somebody who he stated is aware of the artist and the particular person allegedly known as 9-1-1.

“His household wish to specific their honest gratitude to the medical staff at Jackson Memorial Hospital for his or her tireless efforts, in addition to to the thousands and thousands who provided prayers and tributes throughout his hospitalization. These previous few days have been extremely tough for many who liked him, and the help obtained from all over the world has meant rather a lot,” in keeping with the Instagram submit.

El Taiger followers are inspired “to honor his reminiscence by celebrating the enjoyment he dropped at so many. Flip up your music, dance and have a good time your life. The Taiger was the sensation of the individuals, and now we should preserve that feeling alive via their music and their legacy,” in keeping with the submit.

Particulars a few memorial service might be introduced at a later date, the submit stated.

El Taiger is well-known within the Latin music scene, notably for his contributions to reggaeton, a style that blends Caribbean rhythms with city beats.