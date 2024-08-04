El Clasico live stream: How to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, prediction, pick, will Kylian Mbappe play?

As Barcelona and Actual Madrid meet for a preseason El Clasico, it is a debut for Hansi Flick within the storied rivalry. Becoming a member of Barcelona after they parted methods with Xavi Hernandez in the course of the summer season, Flick will now enter the most important managerial job of his profession with excessive expectations.

Coming off of profitable La Liga final season, Actual Madrid bolstered their squad by including Kylian Mbappe which might put much more of a spot between them and their rivals. Whereas Mbappe will not characteristic on this match, his presence within the squad now does elevate the stakes of this assembly regardless of it solely being a pleasant.

Listed here are our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

How one can watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Aug. 3 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 3 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: None | Dwell stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona +145; Draw +270; Actual Madrid +145

Storylines

Barcelona: With the vast majority of their first group squad accessible for this match, it is an important probability for Flick to check the squad towards prime opposition. It would not get a lot greater than going through Actual Madrid even when it is a pleasant which affords nice studying alternatives for youthful gamers who could not get into the common season model of this rivalry match.

Actual Madrid: Not like Barcelona, Actual Madrid has giant parts of their squad but to begin preseason coaching but it surely nonetheless permits the squad a chance to point out what they’ll do towards stars like Robert Lewandowski. It is particularly large for Endrick who regardless of his age has large expectations for Los Blancos. This can be the deepest aspect on this planet and El Clasico is an opportunity to showcase it.

Prediction

The end result could not matter however when bitter rivals meet, they will not wish to drop a match even within the preseason. Choose: Barcelona 1, Actual Madrid 2