Ekitike, Gakpo to Return in Istanbul

Liverpool’s mettle will certainly be tested in Istanbul on Tuesday night, after Crystal Palace inflicted their first defeat of the season upon them at the weekend.
The Premier League champions had always found a way at the start of 2025–26, and when Federico Chiesa struck a late equaliser at Selhurst Park, Arne Slot’s side were primed to stage another dramatic late show.
This time, though, the Reds got a bitter taste of their own medicine, as Eddie Nketiah, once of title rivals Arsenal, crashed home the winner deep into stoppage time.
Thus, Liverpool’s second Champions League outing of the season arrives in the wake of a crushing defeat, and Slot has a few interesting calls to make on the team selection front in midweek.
Here’s how Liverpool could line up.
GK: Alisson—There was little Alisson could’ve done to prevent Liverpool from falling to defeat No. 1 of 2025–26, and he may have a big role to play in ensuring they return to winning ways here.
RB: Conor Bradley—The Northern Irishman has so far outperformed summer signing Jeremie Frimpong, although both players have struggled with injuries. Bradley is likely to retain his place.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—It looked like Konaté had steadied himself after a poor start to the season, but he was lost at sea in south London at the weekend. Still, Slot’s unlikely to take him out of the team.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The hero from Gameweek 1. Van Dijk’s header lifted Liverpool to a deserved victory over Atlético Madrid two weeks ago, and he’ll tussle with one of Europe’s best forwards in Victor Osimhen on Tuesday.
LB: Andy Robertson—The chaotic environment of RAMS Park isn’t what Milos Kerkez needs right now, so Slot will likely opt for the older and wiser head of Robertson.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—An indispensable figure in Liverpool’s midfield, Gravenberch will face off against a couple of bitty midfielders in Galatasaray’s engine room.
CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The Hungarian has done a little bit of everything at the start of 2025–26, and Slot may ask him to perform a deeper midfield role on Tuesday.
AM: Florian Wirtz—There may be a few concerns over Wirtz’s start to life on Merseyside, but a few of his performances have been deserving of more. After shifting out wide at the weekend, Slot will likely return the German to his preferred No. 10 role.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah’s best work of the season so far came in the early stages against Atléti. He’s otherwise been poor, and that pattern didn’t change on Saturday. Liverpool require an uptick from their inevitable Egyptian.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—Alexander Isak is close to getting up to full speed, but Slot will still happily rotate between his two star centre-forwards. Ekitiké has been excellent so far, and he’s available for selection after serving his one-game ban on Saturday.
LW: Cody Gakpo—There will be a reshuffle in attack, with Gakpo poised to be reintroduced to the XI after he was named on the bench at Selhurst Park. The Dutchman has been so-so thus far.